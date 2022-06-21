Agnipath live updates: Samyukta Kisan Morcha announces nationwide protest

On the back of continued outrage against Indian government's recruitment scheme, Agnipath Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting the three service chiefs today. Yesterday, more protests were witnessed in parts of Haryana against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme with district administration ordering closure of all private institutes which give coaching to youths for various recruitment exams in Mahendragarh and Jhajjar districts. Armed forces aspirants blocked roads at a few places and demanded that the scheme be rolled back. Over 500 train services were cancelled on Monday because of calls for protests by young men angry with a military recruitment plan that they say will rob them of the opportunity of a career in the armed forces.
Another Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for defence forces, saying the scheme is "illegal and unconstitutional".
21 Jun 2022, 10:08 AM IST
Samyukta Kisan Morcha announces nationwide protest on June 24
Farmers association, Samyukta Kisan Morcha has announced a nationwide protest on June 24 in support of the protesting students against the newly launched Agnipath recruitment scheme by the Centre.
Terming the scheme as "anti-military, anti-farmer and anti-national" its statement said, "When the central government is bent upon destroying the spirit of the slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, it is the duty of the farmer's movement to stand shoulder to shoulder with the jawans in this struggle."
21 Jun 2022, 09:38 AM IST
Haryana CM promises jobs post retirement jobs to Agniveers
Amid rising protests in the state Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar has come out to promise government jobs to Agniveers after they retire from their positions in the defence. 'Those (75% of agniveers who would return after 4 yrs of service) who want to get Haryana Govt jobs will be given guaranteed jobs. Those who want can get inducted into any cadre for Group C jobs. Otherwise, we have jobs in Police, which will be given to them, CM stated.
Haryana is one of the many states which has been witnessed violent protests against the centre's Agnipath scheme
21 Jun 2022, 09:31 AM IST
Agnipath protest: Opposition working to defame Modi government, says MoD Defence
As the protest against centre's Agnipath scheme spill over the entire country, with protesters seeking a rollback, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt claimed that it's the opposition working to defame the Modi government.
Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "No one can stop someone from staying modesty. In a democracy, everyone has the right to speak his mind and everyone has the right to protest. But the work that the opposition has always done is only and only to defame the government of PM Modi."
21 Jun 2022, 09:28 AM IST
PM to meet three service chiefs to discuss Agnipath scheme
The three service chiefs are likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately to brief him about the Agnipath scheme as well as their plan for its implementation. The meetings are being planned amid widespread protests in several states against the new military recruitment scheme. Prime Minister would be apprised about the various aspects of the implementation of the scheme.