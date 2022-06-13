Agnipath military recruitment scheme to be launched on 14 June. Know all about it here1 min read . 10:10 PM IST
According to reports, three service chiefs will announce the launch of this recruitment scheme tomorrow at a press conference.
NEW DELHI :The Indian government is likely to introduce a four year tenure scheme for the defense troops. Named the Agnipath recruitment scheme, candidates hired under this will have to serve in the defense forces for four years only.
According to reports, three service chiefs will announce the launch of the Agnipath military recruitment scheme tomorrow at a press conference.
These service chiefs had two weeks ago briefed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same.
The Agnipath Recruitment Scheme will facilitate the induction of more troops for shorter-term tenures. The scheme has been planned and is being implemented by the Department of Military Affairs.
Under the scheme, candidates will join the defense forces and continue for a period of four years only. The scheme also aims to induct younger candidates.
The scheme is a part of the government's efforts toward reducing expenditure and the age profile of the defence forces.
The catchment areas for recruitment could also be significantly expanded.
At the end of four years, around 80% of the soldiers would be relieved from duty and would get assistance from the armed forces for further employment avenues.
Several corporations will also have an interest in reserving jobs for such trained and disciplined youth who have served their nation.
Initial calculations by the Armed Forces had projected thousands of crores in savings in pay, allowances and pension if a considerable number of soldiers are taken in under the tour of duty concept.
The best among the recruited youth could also get an opportunity to continue their service, in case vacancies are available. The DMA had studied similar recruitment models in eight countries before developing the Indian model.
