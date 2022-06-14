Under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, youngsters would join the forces for a period of four years and serve the country
Agnipath: After four years of service, the troops are likely to be given a severance package of over ₹11 lakh
The three Indian Armed Forces--Army, Navy, and Air Force will be unveiling a new defence recruitment model called 'Agnipath' (also referred to as tour of duty in the past) on Tuesday. The service chiefs of all the armed forces will give detail about the new recruitment policies at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday. The Agnipath model envisages the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in the Army, Air Force, and Navy for four years, including six months of training.
Agnipath: The new Army, Navy, and Air Force's recruitment model. 10 points
1.Four years of services: Under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, youngsters would join the forces for a period of four years and serve the country.
2.The scheme is a part of the government's efforts toward reducing expenditure and the age profile of the defence forces.
3. New rank ‘Agniveer’: Soldiers recruited under the Agnipath model will be inducted into the armed forces as 'Agniveers', as opposed to sepoys who joined the Indian Army.
4.‘Agniveers’ will form a distinct rank in the three services, and will also wear a distinct insignia as part of their uniform.
5. After four years of service: At the end of four years, around 80% of the soldiers would be relieved from duty and would get assistance from the armed forces for further employment avenues.
6. Package: After four years of service, the troops are likely to be given a severance package of over ₹11 lakh, but will not be entitled to pensions. However, the ones retained will serve in the defence services for another 15 years and will be entitled to pensions.
7. Agniveers' salary: The recruits under the ‘Agnipath’ scheme will draw a salary of ₹30,000-40,000 per month, and will also get a non-contributory insurance cover of ₹48 lakh.
9. Certificate: Agniveer skill certificate will also be provided which will help the recruits to find jobs after release from service
7.Saving model for defence forces: Initial calculations by the Armed Forces had projected thousands of crores in savings in pay, allowances, and pension if a considerable number of soldiers are taken in under the tour of duty concept.
10.The Department of Military Affairs (DMA) had studied similar recruitment models in eight countries before developing the Indian model.
