The three Indian Armed Forces--Army, Navy, and Air Force will be unveiling a new defence recruitment model called 'Agnipath' (also referred to as tour of duty in the past) on Tuesday. The service chiefs of all the armed forces will give detail about the new recruitment policies at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday. The Agnipath model envisages the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in the Army, Air Force, and Navy for four years, including six months of training.

