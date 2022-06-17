Agnipath protest turns violent:The protestors vandalised the windows of a train and torched a two-wheeler on tracks and a few bags on the platform.
The protest against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme relating to recruitment in the armed forces spread to the South on Friday when unidentified miscreants went on the rampage at the Secunderabad Railway station, setting on fire a parcel coach of a passenger train.
Agitators on Friday vandalised the Secunderabad railway station premises in Hyderabad and set a train ablaze during a protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. The protestors vandalised the windows of a train and torched a two-wheeler on tracks and a few bags on the platform.
One person was killed, while eight others were critically injured after the police opened fire to control an angry mob that went on a rampage at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday in protest against the Union defence ministry’s new ‘Agnipath’ scheme, Hindustan Times reported.
“The general railway police (GRP) forces were forced to open fire at the angry mob after lathi-charge and tear gas shells failed to bring the protests under control," a senior police official said.
GRP forces allegedly opened around 15 rounds of fire to control the mob. Two police constables too were injured in the stone pelting. Railways DG Sandeep Shandilya and other senior officials reached the spot and are monitoring the situation.
Due to Agitation at Secunderabad Railway Station, the following MMTS services are cancelled today i.e., 17.06.2022 as detailed below:
Secunderabad-Cherlapalli (Train will originate from Cherlapalli)
The agitators shouted slogans against the Centre demanding normal recruitment of army jobs, South Central Railway sources said. The agitators, numbering about 300-350, pelted stones and set a parcel coach of a passenger train on fire, they said.
Stalls vandalised, train set ablaze and its windows broken at Secunderabad railway station by agitators who are protesting against the Agnipath' scheme.
Some stalls in the railway station suffered damage, they said. The agitators pulled out cargo from the parcel coach and dumped it on the tracks and set fire leading to disruption of some train services. The identity of the agitators was yet to be established, they said. There were widespread protests in some parts of the country on Thursday demanding the centre to roll back 'Agnipath' scheme unveiled by the Ministry of Defence which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors.
Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over 'Agnipath' snowballed and swept across several states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Thursday. Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer' for a period of four years, including training period.
