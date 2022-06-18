The Railways has decided to operate trains from 8pm on Saturday (June 18) to 4am on Sunday (19 June), and again between 8pm on Sunday and 8pm on Monday (20 June) in Bihar
As India reels from loss of Railway coaches resulting from protests and demonstrations by people protesting the Agnipath recruitment scheme to Indian Armed Forces, the East Central railway has announced that all train services will be regulated in Bihar starting from 8pm on Saturday.
More than 60 trains have been cancelled and two more terminated owing to the ongoing violence in the state of Bihar.
The spokesperson of the East Central Railway Birendra Kumar said that due to the ongoing demonstrations in Bihar, there has been “a temporary change in the operation of trains passing or reaching" the zone from other places.
The Railways has decided to operate trains from 8pm on Saturday (June 18) to 4am on Sunday (19 June), and again between 8pm on Sunday and 8pm on Monday (20 June) in Bihar. The release stated the decision was made in view of the safety of passengers and “Railways property".
See the revised timings here
Bihar is one of the worst-affected states in the violent protests that emerged against the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Many aspirants took to torching railway coaches and damaging public property in protest.
Over 60 coaches and seven locomotive engines were burnt on the first two days of the protest.
All 38 districts of Bihar are on high alert since Saturday as RJD and armed force aspirants have called for a strike against the short-term contractual Indian defense forces recruitment scheme Agnipath.
The state police headquarters in Bihar have called for boosting security measures at crucial installations and other public places during the strike.
The state has also suspended internet services in 12 violence hit districts till 19 June. The districts include Nawada, Saran, Vaishali, West Champaran, Rohtas, Buxer, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai and Samastipur.
Despite the security arrangements, sporadic incidents of violence were reported in the eastern state on Saturday.
More than a dozen vehicles parked outside Taregana GRP station were put on fire, besides railway premises, including the station master's cabin and others. In Jehanabad district, armed forces' aspirants reportedly torched a bus and a truck that were parked near Tehta police outpost. Brick batting incidents were also reported from Jehanabad's Tahat region.
Meanwhile, Centre has provided 'Y' category security by CRPF to 10 BJP leaders in Bihar including Deputy CMs and MLAs. CRPF is taking over the security cover from today after it received the Home Ministry's order on Friday, reported news agency ANI.
