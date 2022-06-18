Agnipath protest: Congress pledges support to youth, urges them to be peaceful

The Agnipath Scheme was rolled out by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 14 June. Unveiling the scheme, the government had said youths between the ages of 17 and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure while 25% of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service. They will be called 'Agniveers'.

