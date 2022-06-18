Agnipath protest: Congress pledges support to youth, urges them to be peaceful

The Congress also condemned the Centre's recruitment scheme- Agnipath, and said it was 'directionless', further stating that it was unfortunate that government has 'ignored' voice of youths.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalised after she contracted coronavirus infection and is being treated for fungal infection.
On Saturday, 18 June, Gandhi issued an appeal to the youth of India amid rising protests against the new armed forces recruitment scheme that was approved by the Union Cabinet on 14 June- Agnipath.
The Agnipath Scheme was rolled out by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 14 June. Unveiling the scheme, the government had said youths between the ages of 17 and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure while 25% of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service. They will be called 'Agniveers'.
The Congress President pledged to stand with the youth of the nation and said they will work for the withdrawal of the ‘Agnipath Scheme’.
She further appealed to the youth to adopt peaceful and non-violent methods to fight the BJP-led Indian Government.
The Congress President also condemned the Centre's recruitment scheme- Agnipath, and said it was "directionless". She further stated that it was unfortunate that govt has 'ignored' voice of youths.
Hundreds of army hopefuls disrupted train and road traffic while police fired tear gas shells to remove them during violent protests in numerous states across India, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, over the Central government's Agnipath scheme for armed forces recruitment.
The government made some changes to the recruitment scheme following violent protests. The age limit was increased from 21 to 23. Further, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 17 June approved a proposal to reserve 10 percent of the job vacancies in Ministry of Defence for 'Agniveers' after they meet requisite eligibility criteria.
Also, 10 percent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts and all the 16 defence PSUs.
Meanwhile, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday said that Sonia Gandhi is stable and recovering well. The update comes nearly a week after she was admitted to the facility owing to post-Covid issues.
She was detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the hospital, according to the Congress.
Hospital sources said Sonia Gandhi's "condition is currently stable" and she is "recovering well".
Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case.
Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday.
