Agnipath protest continues, train coaches set on fire in Bihar: Top Updates

Agnipath recruitment: Several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states have witnessed protests over the new military recruitment policy
Agneepath recruitment scheme: Protests continued on the third day against the new military scheme even as the Central government on Thursday extended the upper age limit for the Agneepath recruitment scheme from 21 years to 23 years. In Bihar, two trains were set on fire by mob.
Several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states have witnessed protests over the new military recruitment policy.
Here are the top developments so far in the story
Agitations spilt over to several districts as youths protested by lying down on the railway tracks, and blocking roads, demanding the scrapping of the scheme.
Huge crowds gathered in the Bihar's Chhapra, Jehanabad, Munger and Nawada areas of Bihar, demanding the withdrawal of the Agneepath scheme. A group of army aspirants protested at Bhabua Road Railway Station and blocked the tracks before setting a train on fire.
People hit the streets in Haryana's Palwal against the Agneepath scheme for recruitment of youths to defence services. Following this, the Police personnel deployed at the DC residence in Palwal resorted to aerial firing to warn protesters who were pelting stones at the residence.
Several police vehicles were torched, several roadways buses were damaged in stone-pelting and the National Highway 19 was also blocked. The Police used tear gas shells and fired in the air to control the mob. Amid the protest, local authorities suspended Internet and SMS services for some time. It was withdrawn later. To keep the situation under control, Section 144 has been imposed in Palwal.
The Central government on Thursday extended the upper age limit for the Agneepath recruitment scheme. The age waiver will be given only "one time" for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022, informed the Defence Ministry. "Consequent to the commencement of the Agnipath scheme, the entry age for all new recruits in the Armed Forces has been fixed as 17.5 to 21 years of age. Cognizant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the Government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022. Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for the Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years," the Defence Ministry statement reads.
The Congress is among the many opposition parties that has raised concerns. "How do you train a soldier in six months? This is not Boy Scout training. This is not NCC. This is a fighting soldier who has to give up his life, not only for his country but also for his comrades. He is fighting in the trenches, in a unit. You don't inculcate such qualities in six months of training. They are treating it like Boy Scout training. And then after you half-train them, where will you deploy them," former union minister P Chidambaram said on Thursday.
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Agneepath recruitment scheme which provides an opportunity for Indian youth to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years.
Agneepath scheme aims to make the Army a future-ready fighting force capable of meeting multiple challenges across the full spectrum of conflict, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Tuesday.
