Agnipath: The East Central Railway has also started eight special trains to help the commuters amid the protest
Several trains have been set on fire and stone-pelting incidents were reported from various places. Owing to the violence, the train services of the East Coast Railway zone were also affected
Due to ongoing students' agitation against the Centre's Agnipath scheme across the nation, eight trains were cancelled and six trains have been rescheduled in the east zone, said East Central Railway on Sunday. According to an official notification by the East Central Railway the following trains have been cancelled and rescheduled:
The East Central Railway has also started special trains to help the commuters. As per the official information:
Jhajha-Shalimar special train (02214) will leave at 11:40 pm on June 19 from Jhajha and will reach Shalimar at 5:45 am on June 20
DDU-Purna special train (07609) will start from Deen Dayal Upadhaya junction at 9 pm on June 19 and will reach Purna on June 21 at 3:30 am.
DDU-Bengaluru special train (02296) will run from DDU junction at 11:25 pm on Sunday, June 19, and will reach Bengaluru on June 21 at 4:25 pm.
DDU-Vaco De Gama special train (02742) will leave the DDU junction on June 19 at 9:50 pm and will reach the Vasco De Gama junction at 10:30 am on June 21.
DDU-Pune special train (01034) will leave at 11:40 pm on June 19 and will arrive at Pune junction at 2:15 am on June 21.
DDU-Secunderabad special train (02792) will leave at 6 am from DDU junction on June 20 and will reach the Secunderabad station at 11:30 am on June 21.
Dhanbad to Hatiya special train (08623) will run from Dhanbad train junction on June 19 at 11 pm and will reach Hatiya at 4:30 am on June 20.
Dhanbad-Puri special train (08420) will run a special train at 11:30 pm on June 19 and will reach Puri on June 20 at 2:15 pm.
The Agnipath protest against the Centre's scheme has turned ugly in 11 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Assam.
Several trains have been set on fire and stone-pelting incidents were reported from various places. Owing to the violence, the train services of the East Coast Railway zone were also affected. In Bihar, where trains were set on fire in some places, the state police are probing the role of the coaching institutes behind the violence.
The stone-pelting incident was also reported at the spot in Bihar in which the police personnel also sustained injuries. Therefore, East Central Railway decided to change the schedule of the trains for affected passengers.
