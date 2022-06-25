Terming the Agnipath scheme anti-military and anti-farmer, farm organizations, trade unions, civil society organizations and students came together in protest. Additionally, the farm unions placed several demands before the President of India. These demands include the cancellation of the Agnipath scheme immediately and completely, restoring regular recruitment in the army against the previous 1,25,000 vacancies and about 60,000 posts to be vacant this year, ongoing recruitment to be completed and in lieu of non-recruitment for the last two years, age relaxation of two ears to be given to the youth for general recruitment, no imposition of the condition to make an affidavit. A withdrawal of all false cases registered against youths involved in anti-Agnipath protests, and release of arrested youths has also been demanded.