Agnipath protest: Here's full list of trains cancelled on June 20

Agnipath protest: Here's full list of trains cancelled on June 20

Agnipath row: Hundreds of train services will be affected throughout the country on Monday, June 20 due to the ongoing agitation against the Agnipath scheme
1 min read . 08:07 AM ISTLivemint

  • Agnipath protest: A total of 736 trains have been fully or partially cancelled on Monday. As many as 687 trains have been fully cancelled while 49 trains have been partially cancelled

Hundreds of train services will be affected throughout the country on Monday, June 20 due to the ongoing agitation against the Agnipath scheme, the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces.  According to the IRCTC's website, a total of 736 trains have been fully or partially cancelled on Monday. As many as 687 trains have been fully cancelled while 49 trains have been partially cancelled.  Central Railway, South Eastern Railway, and East Central Railway have also released lists of trains cancelled on June 20 due to the protest. Here's a full list of cancelled trains on June 20:

Central Railway

  • Train no. 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express sch dep 11.30 hours cancelled today

South Eastern Railway

East Central Railway

  • Train No. 18626 Hatia Purnia Court Express train travel will be cancelled from Hatia today
  • Train No. 12366 Ranchi Patna Janshatabdi Express train journey start date will remain cancelled from Ranchi on June 20
  • Train No. 18632 Chopan Ranchi Express train operated from Ranchi Railway Division will be cancelled from Chopan on June 20
  • Train No. 18183 Tatanagar-Danapur Express will remain cancelled from Tatanagar today
  • Train No. 18626 Hatia-Purnia Court Express will remain cancelled from Hatia today
  • Train No. 12366 Ranchi-Patna Express will remain cancelled from Ranchi on June 20
  • Due to student agitation on East Central Railway and Eastern Railway, the following trains operating from Ranchi Railway Division will remain cancelled.
  • Train No. 18625 Purnia Court Hatia Express Train Journey has also been cancelled

