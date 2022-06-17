Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Agnipath protest: Railways says over 200 trains affected so far, 35 trains cancelled, 13 short-terminated.

Agnipath protest: Railways says over 200 trains affected so far, 35 trains cancelled, 13 short-terminated.

A train set on fire by youngsters in protest against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme at Lakhisarai Railway Station, in Lakhisarai.
2 min read . 12:51 PM IST

  • Agnipath protest: A total of 200 train services have been affected due to the ongoing agitation; 35 train services stand cancelled while 13 have been short terminated, throughout the country, railway sources said in New Delhi.

Trains were set afire and blocked, and public vehicles attacked as protests over 'Agnipath' swept across several places in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana on Thursday amid partisan political voices in favour and against the new recruitment scheme for the defence forces that has set off a firestorm.

Indian Railways' East Central Railway(ECR) zone has cancelled several trains and issued helpline for the travellers.Railway property was vandalised and protesters set fire to stationary carriages at Bhabhua and Chhapra stations and smashed window panes of coaches at many places.

A total of 200 train services have been affected due to the ongoing agitation; 35 train services stand cancelled while 13 have been short terminated, throughout the country, railway sources said in New Delhi.

Cancellation of train:

13206 PPTA-SHC J.C.O 17.06.2022

05501 (BJU-SPJ) J.C.O 17.06.2022 03451 (TIL-JMB) J.C.O 17.06.2022

05263 (KIR-SPJ) J.C.O 17.06.2022

05253 (MFP-PPTA) J.C.O 17.06.2022 03298 PNBE-BSB MEMU JCO 17/06/2022

13209 PNBE- DDU MEMU JCO 17/06/2022 03277 DNR-RPR MEMU JCO 17/06/2022 03278 RPR-DNR MEMU JCO 17/06/2022

03203 PNBE- DDU MEMU JCO 17/06/2022

03222 ARA-PNBE MEMU JCO 17/06/2022 03204 DDU-PNBE MEMU JCO 17/06/2022 03273 JAJ-PNBE MEMU JCO 17/06/2022

13208 PNBE-JSME MEMU JCO 17/06/2022 13207 JSME-PNBE MEMU JCO 17/06/2022 03274 PNBE JAJ MEMU JCO 17/06/2022

13210 DDU-PNBE MEMU JCO 17/06/2022

13332 PNBE-DHN EXP JCO 17/06/2022 13228 RJPB-SHC EXP JCO 17/06/2022

13331 DHN-PNBE EXP JCO 17/06/2022 B) S/Termination

03284 (PNBE-BJU) J.C.O 17.06.2022 WILL SHORT TERMINATE AT HJP 03316 (SPJ-KIR) J.C.O 17.06.2022 at BJU

05520 (SEE-VSHI) J.C.O 17.06.2022 at HJP 03367 (KIR-SEE) J.C.O 17.06.2022 at THB 15713 (KIR-PNBE) J.C.O 17.06.2022 at NNA

05250 (BJU - KIR) J.C.O 17.06.2022 at KGG

13305( DHN-DOS) JCO 17.06.2022 IS SHORT TERMINATED AT KQR 13553 (ASN-BSB) JCO 17.06.2022 SHORT TERMINATED AT GMO 03359 (BRKA-BSB) JCO 17.06.2022 SHORT TERMINATED AT BRWD

03341 (BRKA DOS) JCO 17.06.2022 SHORT TERMINATED AT RAY

S/Originate 03283 (BJU-PNBE) J.C.O 17.06.2022 SHORT ORGINATE FROM HJP

