Agnipath protest: Rail services remain impacted for third consecutive day

The change in train schedule due to ongoing student protests across the country has impacted lakhs of passengers who use railways for general commute but got stranded now.
As violence against Agnipath recruitment scheme intensified on Friday, rail services across the country were disrupted with close to 300 train services getting impacted with cancellation of services, short terminations and diversions.
The disruption in services has been continuing for past three days even after the Centre relaxed age criterion for short term recruitment of Agniveers into the armed forces.
According to the Railways, about 316 trains services were impacted till 4.30 pm on Friday. This included 80 Mail Express and 134 Passenger Trains getting cancelled, 61 Mail Express and 30 Passenger Trains getting Partially Cancelled, 11 Mail Express getting diverted.
The brunt of disruption was faced by East Central railway and Northeast Railways. These sections faced maximum disruptions through the day on Friday. Railways said that all efforts were being made to contain disruption in services and restore normalcy.
The agitation has also resulted in damage to railway property. Railways is yet to estimate the extent of the loss. Reports indicated that protests broke out at Secunderabad railway station allegedly by army applicants a D a bogie was set on fire and property was vandalised. The situation was however brought under control quickly.
Protests have broke out across the country against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces announced by the government on Wednesday. The scheme provides for short recruitment of four years for students who would be called Agniveers on selection.
