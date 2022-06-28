Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution to oppose scheme, says CM Bhagwant Mann2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 05:14 PM IST
Agnipath scheme will destroy the basic fabric of the Indian Army, said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the state government will soon bring a resolution in the State assembly to oppose the Agnipath scheme. “Agnipath is a whimsical and irrational move of the NDA government, which will destroy the basic fabric of the Indian Army," said CM Mann while replying to an issue raised by LoP.