Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the state government will soon bring a resolution in the State assembly to oppose the Agnipath scheme. “Agnipath is a whimsical and irrational move of the NDA government, which will destroy the basic fabric of the Indian Army," said CM Mann while replying to an issue raised by LoP.

Massive, violent protests have broken out around the country as military hopefuls have destroyed public property and set fire to train cars, interrupting the nation's rail services.

Before speaking to the media, Lt. General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, clarified the recently implemented Agnipath recruitment programme.

Anil Puri, who played a key role in the creation of the Agnipath project, spoke at a news conference to vehemently defend the plan, claiming that lowering the age profile of the three services had been discussed for a while and that the Kargil review committee had even made comments on it.

Lt Gen Puri urged the youths to halt their protest at a press conference and stated that the government was moving forward with implementing the Agnipath plan. He stated during the conference that applicants who wish to apply through the short-term contractual Agnipath Scheme must provide a written declaration stating that they were not a part in the violent demonstrations against the proposal.

Home Minister Amit Shah stated earlier that many young people would gain from the Centre's decision to raise the upper age restriction for joining the Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the defence services.

"The recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the corona pandemic for the last two years, so Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has taken a sensitive decision, showing concern for the youth, to give them two years concession in the age limit from 21 years to 23 years in the first year of Agnipath scheme," Shah said in a tweet.

According to the official announcement, Agneepath Yojana 2022 recruitment for the Indian Air Force began on June 24 for anyone interested in applying to the Indian Air Force under the Agneepath Scheme, the Indian Air Force has published a notice of crucial dates.

Through their official website, careerindianairforce.cdac.in, interested applicants can submit an online application for this programme. According to the announcement, registration for IAF Recruitment through the Agneepath Yojana 2022 would close on July 5, 2022. It is significant to remember that meeting the requirements is essential in order to be eligible to become an Agniveer.