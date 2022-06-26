The IAF on Sunday said it has received 56,960 applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme till date. Registration closes on July 5
The Indian Air Force on Sunday said it has received 56,960 applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme till date, within three days of the registration process getting underway on Friday.
“56960! That's the total number of applications received till date from future Agniveers in response to the Agnipath recruitment application process on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in," the IAF stated on Twitter.
Registration closes on July 5," the IAF added.
Indian Air Force Recruitment through the Agneepath Yojana 2022 starts on June 24, 2022, as per the official notification. Interested candidates can apply online for Agneepath Yojana 2022 directly through their official website - careerindianairforce.cdac.in.
The registrations for IAF Recruitment under the Agneepath Yojana 2022 will end on July 5, 2022, as per the notice. It is important to note that in order to qualify as an Agniveer, fulfilling the eligibility criteria is crucial.
Interested candidates should have Class 10th or matriculation passing certificate, intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent mark sheet or 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma Final Year Mark sheet and Matriculation mark sheet or 2 years Vocational course mark sheet and marks sheets of non-vocational.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 14, 2022 unveiled the Agnipath scheme for enlisting the youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a new Human Resource Policy under the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
The government had said youth between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25% of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service. Later the government increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022.
Selection criteria for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online test, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) -> Adaptability Test-I -> Adaptability Test-II and Medical Examination.
The government also announced a slew of placatory steps like preference for them in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon their retirement.
Many BJP-ruled states also declared the 'Agniveers', as the soldiers will be known, will be accorded priority in induction into state police forces.
However, the armed forces have made it clear those who had indulged in violent protests and arson against the new recruitment scheme will not be inducted. Aspirants who are willing to apply through the short-term contractual Agnipath Scheme will have to submit a written pledge that the were not involved in the violent protests against the plan.
