The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received over 1.83 lakh applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme within six days of the registration process.

"So far, 1,83,634 future Agniveers have applied on the registration website ...Registration closes on July 5, 2022," the IAF said on Twitter.

So far, 183634 future #Agniveers have applied on the registration website https://t.co/kVQxOwkUcz



If you want to be an #Agniveer too, apply soon.



Registration closes on 05 July 2022.#BhartiyaVayuSenaKeAgniveer pic.twitter.com/EV2yCatzII — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 29, 2022

The registration process that began on June 24 will close on 5 July. Online exam process to start 24 July

Agnipath eligibility criteria

Age criteria

Under the newly rolled out Agnipath scheme, only aspirants between 17-and-a-half years and 21 years of age are eligible for recruitment. The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022

Written pledge

Aspirants who are willing to apply through the short-term contractual Agnipath Scheme will have to submit a written pledge that the were not involved in the violent protests against the plan.

Agnipath salary

The Agniveers will earn a salary package of ₹30,000 in the first year. Then, they will get a 10% hike every year. That means, in the second year, their salary would be ₹33,000 ₹36,500 for the third year and ₹40,000 for the fourth year.

Around 30% of their salaries will be deducted every month for the Seva Nidhi corpus. And at the end of their service, i.e. after 4 years, the Centre will add an equal amount ₹11.77 lakh and the total amount will be paid to each Agniveer.

Agnipath recruitment scheme: How to register

New candidates who have not registered are required to click on New User Register link on registration website and fill the Sign Up details.

Enter OTP received on Email Id and SMS(only for country code (+91)) for verification.

After successful verification of Sign Up details a system generated password will be sent to their registered Email Id.

After filling Sign Up details candidate will be redirected again to the Sign In page where he is required to fill his registered email id and system generated password which is sent to his registered Email Id.

After providing the Email Id and system generated password, candidate will be redirected to a new page where he has to reset a new password of his own choice.

After setting his own personal password he will be redirected to Sign In page where he should login with the registered Email Id and new password as decided by the candidate.

After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests against it rocked several states for nearly a week, and several opposition parties demanded its rollback.

Under the scheme, the government had said youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year-tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

