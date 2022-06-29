Agnipath recruitment scheme: IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications in 6 days

Agnipath recruitment scheme: IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications in 6 days3 min read . 01:06 PM IST
Agnipath recruitment scheme: The registration process that began on June 24 will close on 5 July
Agnipath recruitment scheme: The registration process that began on June 24 will close on 5 July
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received over 1.83 lakh applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme within six days of the registration process.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received over 1.83 lakh applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme within six days of the registration process.
"So far, 1,83,634 future Agniveers have applied on the registration website ...Registration closes on July 5, 2022," the IAF said on Twitter.
"So far, 1,83,634 future Agniveers have applied on the registration website ...Registration closes on July 5, 2022," the IAF said on Twitter.
The registration process that began on June 24 will close on 5 July. Online exam process to start 24 July
The registration process that began on June 24 will close on 5 July. Online exam process to start 24 July
Agnipath eligibility criteria
Agnipath eligibility criteria
Age criteria
Age criteria
Under the newly rolled out Agnipath scheme, only aspirants between 17-and-a-half years and 21 years of age are eligible for recruitment. The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022
Under the newly rolled out Agnipath scheme, only aspirants between 17-and-a-half years and 21 years of age are eligible for recruitment. The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022
Written pledge
Written pledge
Aspirants who are willing to apply through the short-term contractual Agnipath Scheme will have to submit a written pledge that the were not involved in the violent protests against the plan.
Aspirants who are willing to apply through the short-term contractual Agnipath Scheme will have to submit a written pledge that the were not involved in the violent protests against the plan.
Agnipath salary
Agnipath salary
The Agniveers will earn a salary package of ₹30,000 in the first year. Then, they will get a 10% hike every year. That means, in the second year, their salary would be ₹33,000 ₹36,500 for the third year and ₹40,000 for the fourth year.
The Agniveers will earn a salary package of ₹30,000 in the first year. Then, they will get a 10% hike every year. That means, in the second year, their salary would be ₹33,000 ₹36,500 for the third year and ₹40,000 for the fourth year.
Around 30% of their salaries will be deducted every month for the Seva Nidhi corpus. And at the end of their service, i.e. after 4 years, the Centre will add an equal amount ₹11.77 lakh and the total amount will be paid to each Agniveer.
Around 30% of their salaries will be deducted every month for the Seva Nidhi corpus. And at the end of their service, i.e. after 4 years, the Centre will add an equal amount ₹11.77 lakh and the total amount will be paid to each Agniveer.
After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests against it rocked several states for nearly a week, and several opposition parties demanded its rollback.
After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests against it rocked several states for nearly a week, and several opposition parties demanded its rollback.
Under the scheme, the government had said youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year-tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.
Under the scheme, the government had said youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year-tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.