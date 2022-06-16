Agnipath recruitment scheme: Violent protests in Bihar; road, rail traffic disrupted2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 12:36 PM IST
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Protestors blocked the movement of trains on Patna-Gaya and Patna-Buxar routes
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Protests against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for hiring jawans on a short-term contractual basis continued across Bihar for the second consecutive day today. Aspirants preparing for jobs in defence forces disrupted railway and road traffic in Jehanabad, Buxar and Nawada districts.