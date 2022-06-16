Agnipath recruitment scheme: Protests against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for hiring jawans on a short-term contractual basis continued across Bihar for the second consecutive day today. Aspirants preparing for jobs in defence forces disrupted railway and road traffic in Jehanabad, Buxar and Nawada districts.

Routes affected

Patna-Gaya and Patna-Buxar routes

Protestors blocked the movement of trains on Patna-Gaya and Patna-Buxar routes by lying down on the railway tracks in Jehanabad and Buxar districts. However, Bihar Police along with their railway counterparts immediately removed the protestors from the tracks.

#WATCH | Bihar: Armed forces aspirants protest in Munger against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme



A protester says "We demand that the recruitment be done as it used to be done earlier,Tour of Duty (ToD) be rolled back & exams be held as earlier. Nobody will go to Army just for 4 yrs" pic.twitter.com/b5dnSUYohW — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Protestors blocked National Highway 83

Hundreds of agitators blocked National Highway 83 in Jehanabad and burned tyres demanding the scrapping of the scheme. Angry protestors took out processions in the three districts and other parts of the state.

On Wednesday too, protestors had disrupted railway and road traffic in various parts of the state.

What is Agnipath scheme

Under the 'Agnipath' scheme, around 45,000 people aged between 17.5 and 21 years will be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year period, following which most of them will have to take compulsory retirement sans pension or gratuity benefits although some will be retained.

Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission.

The Union cabinet has approved the "transformative" scheme on Tuesday. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

“The Agnipath scheme is a transformational reform for the Army and the Nation and aims to bring paradigm changes in the Human Resource Management of the Indian Army. The concept of scheme envisages promotion of nationalism in the youth offering skilled manpower to the society and ensuring a more youthful profile of the Army. The ‘Agnipath’ allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of 4 years" said Lt Gen Arvind Walia, Chief of Staff, HQ Southern Command.

Under the old system, youths aged between 16.5 and 21 years were selected for a minimum of 15 years of service and used to get pension after retirement.