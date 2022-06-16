“The Agnipath scheme is a transformational reform for the Army and the Nation and aims to bring paradigm changes in the Human Resource Management of the Indian Army. The concept of scheme envisages promotion of nationalism in the youth offering skilled manpower to the society and ensuring a more youthful profile of the Army. The ‘Agnipath’ allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of 4 years" said Lt Gen Arvind Walia, Chief of Staff, HQ Southern Command.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}