Agnipath row updates: PM Modi to meet chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force today

The Agnipath scheme provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25% of them for 15 more years. The government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022. The personnel to be recruited under the new scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. Several opposition parties as well as military veterans criticised the scheme questioning the four-year tenure for 75% of the recruits.