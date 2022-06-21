Agnipath row updates: PM Modi to meet chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force today

Agnipath row: Yesterday, prime minister Narendra Modi speaking in favour of Agnipath said a few decisions ‘may seem bitter at first’ but will bear fruits in the coming days
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting the chiefs of three armed forces-The Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force amid the Agnipath scheme row. The three service chiefs are likely to apprise PM Modi about the various aspects of the implementation of the scheme.
Yesterday, the prime minister speaking in favour of Agnipath said a few decisions "may seem bitter at first" but will bear fruits in the coming days.
The Centre and several business tycoons have backed the controversial scheme. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, N Chandrasekaran, the Tata Sons Chairman, and Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw among others have endorsed the scheme. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has issued the first notification for the recruitment of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme with the registration process set to begin in July this year.
The government has claimed that the 'Agnipath' scheme gives a golden opportunity to the youth to join the defence system and serve the country. On the other hand opposition p[parties, especially Indian National Congress said that the Agnipath carries multiple risks, subverts the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces and there is no guarantee that the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be better trained and motivated to defend the country.
Yesterday, the Congress party took out anti-Agnipath protest in the national capital Delhi wherein some youth leaders of the party stopped trains in the city to push for their demand for a rollback of the 'Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme.
Thereafter, Delhi Police detained 178 Congress party workers and leaders for violating prohibitory orders imposed under section 144.
The Agnipath scheme provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25% of them for 15 more years. The government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022. The personnel to be recruited under the new scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. Several opposition parties as well as military veterans criticised the scheme questioning the four-year tenure for 75% of the recruits.
