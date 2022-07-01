Agnipath scheme 2022: Army, navy to begin recruitment today. See details

Mwanwhile, the fourth Synergy Conference between the Indian Army and Defence Accounts Department (DAD) was held in New Delhi on Tuesday. As per the Ministry of Defence, the primary agenda of the conference included deliberations on the Agnipath scheme and the schedule for timely implementation of a system for pay and allowances for Agniveers. Additionally, the other agenda items included improvement of the functioning of Pay and Accounts Offices (PAOs) for better service delivery to junior commissioned officers, other ranks of the Indian Army. Concrete action plans for the future were devised in consultation with senior officers of both sides.