Agnipath scheme 2022: The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 14, 2022 supported the Agnipath scheme for the enlisting the youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Agnipath scheme 2022: Indian Air Force Recruitment through the Agneepath Yojana 2022 starts from today, June 24, 2022, as per the official notification. The Indian Air force released notice of important dates for those interested in applying to Indian Air Force under the Agneepath Scheme.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Agnipath scheme 2022: Indian Air Force Recruitment through the Agneepath Yojana 2022 starts from today, June 24, 2022, as per the official notification. The Indian Air force released notice of important dates for those interested in applying to Indian Air Force under the Agneepath Scheme.
Interested candidates can apply online for this scheme directly through their official website - careerindianairforce.cdac.in. IAF Recruitment through the Agneepath Yojana 2022 registrations will end on July 5, 2022, as per the notice. It is important to note that in order to qualify as an Agniveer, fulfilling the eligibility criteria is crucial.
Interested candidates can apply online for this scheme directly through their official website - careerindianairforce.cdac.in. IAF Recruitment through the Agneepath Yojana 2022 registrations will end on July 5, 2022, as per the notice. It is important to note that in order to qualify as an Agniveer, fulfilling the eligibility criteria is crucial.
The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 14, 2022 supported the Agnipath scheme for the enlisting the youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a new Human Resource Policy under the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 14, 2022 supported the Agnipath scheme for the enlisting the youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a new Human Resource Policy under the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Important Dates for Indian Air Force Recruitment:
Important Dates for Indian Air Force Recruitment:
-Starting date for submission of online registration: June 24, 2022
-Starting date for submission of online registration: June 24, 2022
-Last date for submission of online registration: July 5, 2022
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Last date for submission of online registration: July 5, 2022
Eligibility criteria for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022:
Eligibility criteria for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022:
Interested candidates should have Class 10th or matriculation passing certificate, intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent mark sheet or 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma Final Year Mark sheet and Matriculation mark sheet or 2 years Vocational course mark sheet and marks sheets of non-vocational.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Interested candidates should have Class 10th or matriculation passing certificate, intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent mark sheet or 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma Final Year Mark sheet and Matriculation mark sheet or 2 years Vocational course mark sheet and marks sheets of non-vocational.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Age limit to apply for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022:
Age limit to apply for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022:
The age group must be between 17.5 years to 21 years
The age group must be between 17.5 years to 21 years
Selection criteria for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Selection criteria for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online test, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) -> Adaptability Test-I -> Adaptability Test-II and Medical Examination.
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online test, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) -> Adaptability Test-I -> Adaptability Test-II and Medical Examination.
How to apply Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022:
How to apply Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022:
Interested candidates can visit the official website of https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/ or the Indian Air Force Agnipath Application Form 2022 available on iaf website – https://indianairforce.nic.in/.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Interested candidates can visit the official website of https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/ or the Indian Air Force Agnipath Application Form 2022 available on iaf website – https://indianairforce.nic.in/.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Exam fee for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022:
Exam fee for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022:
The candidates applying for the recruitment policy will have to pay exam fee of Rs.250/- while registering for the online exam. The exam fee can be paid by using Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/Internet Banking through the payment gateway or paid by Challan payment at any Axis Bank Branch.
The candidates applying for the recruitment policy will have to pay exam fee of Rs.250/- while registering for the online exam. The exam fee can be paid by using Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/Internet Banking through the payment gateway or paid by Challan payment at any Axis Bank Branch.