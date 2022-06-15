Agnipath Scheme | Agniveers, completing 4 yrs under policy, to get priority: HMO

"Beauty of this scheme is that it's going to be introduced in a very slow manner. In the first year, we're getting around 40,000 recruits. These recruits will be selected pan-India, and will go through six months of training. Thereafter they'll serve for 3.5 years. At the end of 4 years, we're looking at retaining 25 per cent of the people who we think have the attitude and aptitude to stay in the Army," he added.