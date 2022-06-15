Agnipath Scheme | Agniveers, completing 4 yrs under policy, to get priority: HMO

Vice chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General BS Raju, while speaking on the timeline of recruitments for 'Agnipath' said 90 days from now, first of the recruitment rally will take place.
With the Army recruitments hung for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Home Ministry on 15 June said the government has decided to give priority to Agniveers who have completed four years under the 'Agnipath Scheme' for recruitment into CAPFs and Assam Rifles.
"With this decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the youth trained under the 'Agnipath Yojana' will be able to contribute to the service and security of the Nation. The preparation of a detailed plan has been started based on today’s decision," Union Home Minister's Office said via a series of tweets.
In the meantime, vice chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General BS Raju, while speaking on the timeline of recruitments for 'Agnipath' said 90 days from now, first of the recruitment rally will take place.
"Ninety days from now, first of the recruitment rally will take place. About 180 days from now, first of the recruits will be in our training centres. And about a year from now, we'll have first of the Agniveers coming into our battalions," news agency ANI quoted vice chief of Army staff as saying.
Among other details, Lieutenant General BS Raju said that with Agnipath, in around 8-10 years, they'll be able to lower profile of soldier to about 26 years. It is to be known the average age of a soldier is about 32-33 years.
"Beauty of this scheme is that it's going to be introduced in a very slow manner. In the first year, we're getting around 40,000 recruits. These recruits will be selected pan-India, and will go through six months of training. Thereafter they'll serve for 3.5 years. At the end of 4 years, we're looking at retaining 25 per cent of the people who we think have the attitude and aptitude to stay in the Army," he added.
Earlier on 14 June, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with service chiefs, unveiled the new recruitment scheme, allowing patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.
"The plan has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces," the government statement further added, and underlined, "It is envisaged that average age profile of Indian Armed forces would come down by about 4-5 years by implementation of this scheme."
