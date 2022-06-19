Agnipath scheme details released: Remuneration, leave, income tax and more

3. After the period of four years, all Agniveers will go back to the society. However, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the IAF. Agniveers who have exited will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the IAF in the regular cadre. The skills gained by each Agniveer will be captured in a certificate to form part of his resume. These applications will be considered by a centralised board in a transparent manner and not more than 25% of the strength of the specific batch of original Agniveers will be enrolled in the IAF based on performance during their four year engagement period as Agniveers.