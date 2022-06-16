Agnipath Scheme faces backlash: Protests break out in UP and Bihar2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 02:16 PM IST
- Protest break out against Indian army's recruitment scheme, Agnipath, train coaches set on fire in UP and Bihar
Days after the Indian government announced an overhaul of recruitment for India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces, looking to bring down the average age of personnel and reduce pension expenditure country is witnessing massive protest against the proposal.