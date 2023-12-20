‘Agnipath scheme came like a bolt from the blue,’ says former Army chief MM Naravane
Former army chief General MM Naravane talked about India's military recruitment policy, ‘Agnipath,’ the scheme, which aimed to lower the age demographic of the armed forces, allowed for the recruitment of individuals aged 17.5 to 21 for four years.
Former army chief General MM Naravane said that India's military recruitment policy, ‘Agnipath’ put the armed forces in surprise.
Trains were set on fire, railway tracks blocked and protests were witnessed on Thursday against the new military recruitment system. However, these protests gradually subsided within a few weeks.
“When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled-for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces. The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour & discipline of our forces," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.
Bihar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh saw protests over the recruitment process for railway jobs in January this year, underlining India's persistent unemployment problem.
