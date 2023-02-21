Agnipath Scheme: Govt tweaks rules, here's what has changed

To make Agnipath scheme more attractive among youth, the Indian Army has made some minor tweak the programme, that was announced on 14 June, 2022.

According to the notification released on 16 February, the Indian Army has brought in changes not only in the eligibility criteria for Agniveers, but also included pre-skilled youth, ITI/Polytechnics graduates in the technical category.

Since its announcements, the scheme has been under controversy.

Here's what changes are being brought:

1) The upper age limit has been extended to 23 years from 2022.

2) Inclusion of pre-skilled youth, ITI/Polytechnics graduates in the technical category.

3) Special impetus will be given to those with vocational training and to skilled candidates.

4) Candidates who have passed Class 10 can apply to be recruited as an Agniveer (general duty in all arms).

5) Candidates who have passed Class 12 can apply for the technical posts in all arms.

6) Those who have ITI-Polytechnic degrees can apply to the technical branch of the army.

7) Candidates passed Class 12 with a minimum of 60 percent marks can apply for the position of an Agniveer clerk.

8) While, those passed at least Class 8 can apply for the Agniveer Tradesman posts.

9) Mandatory for aspirants to appear for an online common entrance examination, followed by physical fitness and medical tests.

10) Govt announced 'Seva Nidhi Package' under which 'Agniveers' will get an amount of ₹11.71 lakh after completion of four years. The amount will be exempted from income tax limits.

