Agnipath Scheme being relaunched as Sainik Saman Scheme? Govt responds to viral WhatsApp message

A false WhatsApp message claimed that the Agnipath Scheme was reintroduced as 'Sainik Saman Scheme' with modifications, but PIB Fact Check debunked it as fake.

First Published07:28 AM IST
Agniveer Vayu trainees march past during their 'Combined Passing Out Parade' at Tambaram Air Force Station, in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Representative Image)
Agniveer Vayu trainees march past during their ’Combined Passing Out Parade’ at Tambaram Air Force Station, in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Representative Image)(Lakshmi)

A false WhatsApp message falsely claims that the Agnipath Scheme has been reintroduced as the ‘Sainik Saman Scheme’ with modifications.

However, PIB Fact Check debunked such a claim and called it “fake”. In a post on X, it wrote, “A #fake WhatsApp message claims that the Agnipath Scheme has been re-launched as 'Sainik Saman Scheme' after review with several changes including duty period being extended to 7 years, 60% permanent staff & increased income.”

It further added, “GOI has taken no such decision.”

Earlier on June 2, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan said that the implementation of the Agnipath scheme has been one of the major reforms towards maintaining a youthful profile of the three services.

In his address to the Agniveers, the CDS said the “implementation of the 'Agnipath scheme has been one of the major reforms towards maintaining a youthful profile in the services and nation building by providing skilled, disciplined and motivated youth,” the defence ministry said.

What is the Agnipath Scheme?

On 14 June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme for short-term induction of personnel with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

The Agnipath scheme provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

Also Read: Agnipath scheme details released: Remuneration, leave, income tax and more

The Agnipath Scheme in the Indian Armed Forces is a scheme where selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveers for a four-year period.

Based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces, Agniveers who complete their engagement period will be offered the opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre.

Of these upto 25% of Agniveers will be selected to be enrolled in the Armed Forces as a regular cadre.

However, in Feb 2023, the Indian Army changed not only the eligibility criteria for Agniveers but also included pre-skilled youth and ITI/Polytechnic graduates in the technical category.

(With inputs from agencies)

