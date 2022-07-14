Agniveers will have to meet the medical eligibility conditions laid down for enrolment in the Indian Navy as applicable to respective categories or trades
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Navy released details on the recruitment plan under the Centre's new Agnipath Scheme including eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualifications, period of service, career options for Agniveers after completion of service, training, and more.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Navy released details on the recruitment plan under the Centre's new Agnipath Scheme including eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualifications, period of service, career options for Agniveers after completion of service, training, and more.
Online applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female candidates (who fulfil eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as Agniveer (SSR) for 01/2022 (Nov 22) batch. The total vacancies are 2800 (including a maximum of 560 female only), will be earmarked in a state-wise manner.
Online applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female candidates (who fulfil eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as Agniveer (SSR) for 01/2022 (Nov 22) batch. The total vacancies are 2800 (including a maximum of 560 female only), will be earmarked in a state-wise manner.
Agniveers once enrolled into the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years. Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the Indian Navy, different from any other existing ranks. Indian Navy is not obliged to retain the Agniveers beyond the engagement period of four years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Agniveers once enrolled into the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years. Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the Indian Navy, different from any other existing ranks. Indian Navy is not obliged to retain the Agniveers beyond the engagement period of four years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Educational Qualifications
Educational Qualifications
Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.
Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.
Age
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Age
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Candidates should be born between 01 Nov 1999 - 30 Apr 2005 (Both dates inclusive).
Candidates should be born between 01 Nov 1999 - 30 Apr 2005 (Both dates inclusive).
Only unmarried male and unmarried female candidates are eligible for enrolment as Agniveer in the Indian Navy. Candidates must undertake not to marry until completion of their ab-initio training. A candidate may be dismissed from service if he/she marries during abinitio training or is found to be already married in-spite of giving an undertaking regarding the same.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Only unmarried male and unmarried female candidates are eligible for enrolment as Agniveer in the Indian Navy. Candidates must undertake not to marry until completion of their ab-initio training. A candidate may be dismissed from service if he/she marries during abinitio training or is found to be already married in-spite of giving an undertaking regarding the same.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Leave
Leave
30 days leave per year shall be applicable for Agniveers. Additionally, sick leave would be applicable based on medical advice of competent medical authority.
30 days leave per year shall be applicable for Agniveers. Additionally, sick leave would be applicable based on medical advice of competent medical authority.
Pay, Allowances and Allied Benefits.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Pay, Allowances and Allied Benefits.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Agniveers will be paid a package of ₹30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, risk and hardship, dress and travel allowances will be paid.
Agniveers will be paid a package of ₹30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, risk and hardship, dress and travel allowances will be paid.
Seva Nidhi
Seva Nidhi
Agniveers shall be given a one-time Seva Nidhi package comprising their monthly contribution along with matching contribution by the Government on completion of their engagement period, as indicated below.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Agniveers shall be given a one-time Seva Nidhi package comprising their monthly contribution along with matching contribution by the Government on completion of their engagement period, as indicated below.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Selection Process
Selection Process
Shortlisting of candidates would be based on aggregate percentage obtained in Physics, Mathematics and at least one of these subjects- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science in the qualifying examination (10+2). Shortlisting will be carried out state wise in a ratio of four times the number of vacancies. The cut off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner. The shortlisted candidates would be issued call-up letter for written examination and PFT. Aadhar Card is mandatory for written examination/ PFT.
Shortlisting of candidates would be based on aggregate percentage obtained in Physics, Mathematics and at least one of these subjects- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science in the qualifying examination (10+2). Shortlisting will be carried out state wise in a ratio of four times the number of vacancies. The cut off marks may vary from state to state as vacancies have been allocated in a state-wise manner. The shortlisted candidates would be issued call-up letter for written examination and PFT. Aadhar Card is mandatory for written examination/ PFT.
How to apply
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
How to apply
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Candidates can apply ONLINE ONLY on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 15 Jul 22 to 22 Jul 22. The procedure is available on Indian Navy official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates are advised to fill up correct details while filling the online application. Any updates/ corrections are to be carried out by the candidate before the last date of submission of application.
Candidates can apply ONLINE ONLY on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 15 Jul 22 to 22 Jul 22. The procedure is available on Indian Navy official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates are advised to fill up correct details while filling the online application. Any updates/ corrections are to be carried out by the candidate before the last date of submission of application.
No further correction/ update is feasible after the last date of submission of application. Incorrect declaration of information by candidates, identified at any stage would result in cancellation of candidature.
No further correction/ update is feasible after the last date of submission of application. Incorrect declaration of information by candidates, identified at any stage would result in cancellation of candidature.
The application may be uploaded from Common Service Centres (CSC) across the country, against a fixed fees of ₹60 + GST. This facility is entirely optional.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The application may be uploaded from Common Service Centres (CSC) across the country, against a fixed fees of ₹60 + GST. This facility is entirely optional.