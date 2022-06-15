Agnipath Scheme | MoE to launch bachelor degree programme for Agniveers2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 08:27 PM IST
- The degree will be offered by the IGNOU and will be recognised both in India and abroad for employment and education.
To enhance the future career prospects of our Agniveers, and equip them for various job roles in the civilian sector, the Ministry of Education (MoE) on 15 June announced to launch a special three-year skill based bachelor degree programme for such defence personnel.