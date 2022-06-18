The Shipping ministry on Saturday announced that Agniveers will be preferred for job positions in various roles of the Merchant navy, post their stint with the Indian Navy
NEW DELHI :Even as India witnesses massive protests in various states against the Indian Government's newly launched armed forced short- contract recruitment scheme-- Agnipath - the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) have announced six service avenues for the soldiers who are released after four years of service.
The soldiers who will be recruited under the Agnipath scheme have been termed Agniveers.
The Shipping ministry on Saturday announced that Agniveers will be preferred for job positions in six service avenues in various roles of the Merchant navy, post their stint with the Indian Navy.
The Agnipath recruitment scheme will be taken up by the Indian Army, Indian Naval Force and the Indian Air Force.
According to an official statement, the scheme will enable Agniveers to acquire necessary training, with naval experience and professional certification to join the remunerative merchant navy across the world.
According to the statement, these schemes for Agniveers include transition from ratings in Indian Navy to certified ratings in Merchant Navy, transition from electrical ratings in Indian Navy to certified electro-technical ratings in Merchant Navy, transition from ratings in Indian Navy to certified class IV-NCV CoC holder in Merchant Navy.
Besides, transition from electrical ratings in Indian Navy to certified electro technical officers in Merchant Navy and transition from cook in Indian Navy to certified cook in Merchant Navy.
The statement said some of the schemes are devised for Agniveers with a diploma in mechanical or electrical engineering or ITI trade certificate in electronic or Electrical stream - either joining with these qualifications or acquiring these during their tenure with the Indian Navy.
It said the MoPSW will issue Indian National Database of Seafarers' (INDOS) and Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC) for those Agniveers who intend to explore in any of the said schemes through Indian Navy.
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on 18 June announced to induct highly skilled, disciplined and motivated Agniveers into its various services and give them wings to fly.
The Ministry, through its social media handle, wrote, "Civil Aviation is looking forward to inducting the highly skilled, disciplined and motivated #Agniveers into its various services and give them wings to fly."
In an attempt to pacify the protesters, the government on Thursday night increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme to 23 years from 21 years, for the year 2022.
Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.
A major objective of the scheme is to bring down the average age of military personnel and cut the ballooning salary and pension bills.
The announcement of the new scheme came against the backdrop of recruitment in the military being stalled over the coronavirus pandemic for over two years.
