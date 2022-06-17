Agnipath scheme protest: Curfew imposed in this Haryana's district3 min read . 01:33 PM IST
- Agnipath scheme protest: Haryana has also suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district on Friday.
Following violent protests against Centre's Agnipath scheme, the Haryana government has imposed curfew and has banned large gatherings in Gurugram.
"Prohibitory orders u/s 144 CrPC issued to restrict the gathering of more than four persons in Gurugram. Strict action will be taken against violators," Gurugram DM said.
Besides, the state has also suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district on Friday.
According to the state home department, there is a likelihood of "tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquillity" in the Ballabgarh sub-division by the agitated protesters.
Therefore, in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, the Haryana government has been directed to suspend mobile, internet, and SMS services and all dongle service in the territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Ballabgarh.
"To stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs... in the exercise of powers conferred upon me by virtue of Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety ) Rules, 2017, Home Secretary, Haryana, I do hereby order the suspension of mobile internet services... all SMS services... and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice call in the territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Ballabgarh," the order read.
Separately, the protests have turned violent in several other parts of the country. In video footage, some protesters burnt trains and damaged railway tracks of Danapur Railway station, Patna district in Bihar on June 17.
The Delhi Metro has shut all gates of ITO, Delhi Gate, and Jama Masjid metro stations in view to prevent violation of law and order because of the protests against the Agnipath scheme.
What is the Agnipath scheme and why people are protesting against it?
The newly launched Agnipath scheme unveiled by the Centre on Tuesday offers a four-year service to youngsters in the Indian Army/Air Force/Navy.
Under this scheme, the youth between 17 and a half and 23 years can apply for the post of Agniveers in one of the three armed forces. After completion of the four-year tenure, 25% of the recruits will be retained for regular service, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the armed forces from time to time.
As per the Centre, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually under the scheme on an 'All India All Class' basis. The recruitment standards will remain the same, and recruitment will be done twice a year through rallies. The Indian Air Force will begin the recruitment on June 24.
The monthly salary of an 'Agniveer' in the first year of employment would be ₹30,000 and the in-hand amount would be ₹21,000 as ₹9,000 would go to a corpus. in the second, third and fourth years, the salary will increase to ₹33,000, ₹36,500 and ₹40,000 respectively. Each 'Agniveer' will get an amount of ₹11.71 lakh as the 'Seva Nidhi Package' and it will be exempted from the income tax.
What are the apprehensions about the scheme?
The concerns of defence aspirants are that the scheme to recruit soldiers for only four years will hit the professionalism, fighting spirit, and regimental ethos of the Indian Army.
Experts believe the scheme will make many aspirants risk-averse as the bulk of them will be looking for second career options. Besides, those who will be out of the service after four years of completion will be staring at an uncertain future.
