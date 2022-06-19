Agniveer, which the NDA administration has labelled a "revolutionary" initiative, has sparked outrage from a variety of quarters. While the new military recruitment programme has been widely criticised by the opposition, violent protests are taking place around the country to demand its repeal.

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi government has promised a slew of fresh concessions in an attempt to appease demonstrators enraged by the new Agniveer military recruitment scheme, which has sparked widespread unrest across the country. The following are some of the most important developments.

Ludhiana railway station vandalised

Agitators vandalised Punjab's Ludhiana railway station in protest of the Centre's new Agnipath armed forces recruiting scheme. The police claimed they have CCTV footage and are working to identify the criminals who stormed the railway station.

"Police immediately took action. Around 8-10 persons have been rounded up. Some people have called them and misused them. We have videos available and are identifying them," said RS Brar, Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) of Ludhiana.

PM Modi always thinks about the youth: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has requested everyone to maintain peace. “I request to the youth that where the whole country has congratulated this decision and job opportunities on a large scale will be available through this medium. I urge everyone to maintain peace. PM Modi always thinks and does good about the youth," he said.

“I welcome the decision of PM Modi regarding the Agnipath scheme. I feel the way the opposition is trying to take this issue in a different direction, is not appropriate. It will be an opportunity for the youth across the nation," he added.

‘Youth anguished’, Rahul Gandhi says no to birthday celebrations

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, has asked party officials and members not to celebrate his birthday on June 19. In a message to them, he claimed that the country's youth are distraught and protesting in the streets, and that Congress workers should join them. "The youth are anguished. We should stand with them and their families at this time," the former Congress chief remarked, referring to protests across the country against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

9 coaching institute operators arrested in UP's Aligarh

Officials in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, stated that police had arrested over 80 individuals in connection with the district's violent protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. According to Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani, 35 persons have been arrested for their role in the violence since the protests on Friday, including nine operators of coaching institutes.

NSUI member among 4 held in UP

On June 18, the Uttar Pradesh Police detained four fake army recruits, including the district head of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), for allegedly attempting to incite Army recruits to protest the Centre's Agnipath scheme. According to Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Tomar, one of the accused apprehended is Parag Panwar, the NSUI district president.

Agniveers to be considered as physical education teachers: Anurag Thakur

In the midst of nationwide demonstrations over the Agnipath scheme, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur announced that Agniveers would be considered for appointment as physical education teachers in schools once they resign from service. 'Agniveers' who wish to become physical education instructors would receive special training, he said.

Govt announces benefits for Agniveers

The Home Ministry has set aside 10% of vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. The Defence Ministry will set aside 10% of posts in the coast guard and state-run defence businesses for Agniveers.

The Agnipath scheme's age limit has been lifted from 21 to 23. There will be an age limit relaxation of three years for Agniveers in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles. Several state administrations claimed to give Agniveers preference in police recruitment. The National Institute of Open Schooling will offer specialised courses to 10th-grade Agniveers in order to assist them in obtaining a 12th-grade credential. Agniveers from the Indian Navy will have employment prospects in the merchant navy and six service routes for induction by the Shipping Ministry.