‘Youth anguished’, Rahul Gandhi says no to birthday celebrations

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, has asked party officials and members not to celebrate his birthday on June 19. In a message to them, he claimed that the country's youth are distraught and protesting in the streets, and that Congress workers should join them. "The youth are anguished. We should stand with them and their families at this time," the former Congress chief remarked, referring to protests across the country against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.