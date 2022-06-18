Agnipath scheme protests: Most significant developments so far

Over the Central government's Agnipath scheme for armed services recruitment, there have been violent protests in a number of states throughout India, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.
Hundreds of army hopefuls disrupted train and road traffic while police fired tear gas shells to remove them during violent protests in numerous states across India, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, over the Central government's Agnipath scheme for armed forces recruitment.
The government launched the Agnipath Scheme on June 14 in an effort to modernise the Armed Forces' recruitment procedure. The Centre has decided to change the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers in response to the Opposition's criticism of the new military recruitment plan. Here are the most significant developments related to Agnipath protests so far.
Ashwini Vaishnaw appeals to agitators to not damage railway properties
Against the backdrop of continuous violent protests across the country against the recently established Agneepath Recruitment Scheme, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has appealed to everyone to refrain from engaging in any violent protests or causing damage to railway property.
Agnipath a game-changing scheme: Maj Gen Vikas Saini
Despite demonstrations against the recruiting initiative in many parts of the country, Maj Gen Vikas Saini, GOC 51 Sub Area, claimed Agnipath is a game-changing scheme that will bring employment chances to the youth of India. He said the scheme will offer the armed services a tech-savvy youthful profile, which is the need of the hour, at a press briefing on the new army recruitment strategy on Friday at Narangi Military Camp in Guwahati.
Internet services suspended in various areas
Internet services have been suspended in 12 of Bihar's 38 districts. As a precautionary move following the violent protests in Palwal, the Haryana government has blocked mobile internet and SMS services in the Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district for 24 hours. Protests also erupted in Haryana's Hisar, Fatehabad, and Jhajjar.
Agnipath scheme: ‘Joint movement' at Jantar Mantar on June 20
On June 20, a combined movement against the Central Government's recently announced Agnipath Recruitment Scheme would be conducted at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, according to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
"A joint movement will be organized at Jantar Mantar in Delhi at 11 am on June 20 against the Agnipath scheme," Rai said in a tweet.
During a demonstration against the Centre's Agnipath programme in Telangana's Secunderabad, protestors set a train on fire and damaged railway property, according to railway police. Anuradha, the Secunderabad Railway SP, stated, "Protesters ranged in number from 1500 to 3000. They also engaged in stone-pelting, which resulted in the injury of some police officers."
Violence at Secunderabad railway station
Agnipath scheme protests happening due to misunderstanding, says MoS Muraleedharan
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, stated that the Central government had started the Agnipath initiative with the best of intentions, but that certain individuals are agitated owing to misunderstanding. The Union Minister told the youth that the government is aware of their issues and will make every effort to address them.
KTR asks Centre to review Agnipath scheme
KT Rama Rao, the working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), claimed on Friday that the Agnipath scheme is crushing the hopes of millions of young people who want to join the armed services, and requested that the Centre reassess the controversial scheme.
"The farmers weren't consulted before introducing farm laws, traders weren't consulted before bringing GST, citizens of the nation were neglected during demonetization, and the minorities were ignored when Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was proposed," KTR said.
UP: 260 held for violence during protests
In Uttar Pradesh, 260 people were arrested and six FIRs were filed in connection with violent protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme until June 17. The FIRs were filed in the districts of Firozabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, and Gautam Buddh Nagar (1), according to ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar. Police from five districts detained 260 people based on the FIRs.
Protests continue against Agnipath scheme in Rajasthan
Protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for military recruitment continued across Rajasthan, with demonstrators conducting rallies, obstructing railway tracks, and vandalising public property. Hundreds of youths blocked the Agra-Bandikui railway track in Bharatpur. Some of them hit police officers with stones while wearing masks, prompting officers to use tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
Punjab CM demands immediate roll-back of Agnipath scheme
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on June 17, slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's recent decision to adopt the Agnipath scheme in the Indian Army as a step backwards, urging the Union government to reverse its decision in the country's and youth's best interests.
"After agriculture (Kisaani) it is a serious attack on the youth (Jawani) which is unwarranted and undesirable. It is a huge loss for Punjabi youth who are ever ready to serve their motherland by joining the Army," Mann said.
Bengal on alert as Agnipath protests rage on
With protests in neighbouring Bihar and a few pockets of Bengal over the Centre's newly-introduced Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the defence forces, the state government on June 17 directed all district administrations to take precautionary measures to ensure that law and order is not disrupted anywhere, according to a senior official.
Section 144 for 2 months in Ballia, UP
Ballia District Magistrate Saumya Agarwal has issued section 144, which prohibits people from gathering, for the next two months. The information was released by the district administration in an official statement on Friday evening. The DM has ordered that the order be communicated to the public by police and administrative personnel.
340 trains affected, 200 cancelled across India
The Railways said on June 17 that protests over the Agnipath plan for recruitment in the defence services had impacted over 300 trains and forced the cancellation of over 200. Due to the protests, 94 mail and express trains and 140 passenger trains were cancelled, while 65 mail and express trains and 30 passenger trains were partially cancelled, according to the report. All trains travelling from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh will be short-terminated due to massive protests and arson over the Agnipath programme.
Train coach torched, buses vandalised in UP
On June 17, young men vandalised trains, wrecked buses, and set fire to a police outpost in Uttar Pradesh as part of a protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. Protests were held at 17 locations across the state, including Ballia, Aligarh, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Varanasi, according to officials. Protesters set fire to a train coach in Ballia, where police used tear gas to disperse them and arrested 100 individuals.
Why are Agnipath scheme protests going on?
Only up to 25% of the recruits, known as Agniveers, would be given permanent commissions in the service under the Agnipath system, while the rest would be out of work. This is one of the key reasons why the protests are going on.
Individuals have expressed concerns about the future of their services. Many of these workers favour employment security over competitive pay, which includes retirement benefits and pensions. The majority of them will be compelled to leave their jobs within four years, which does not align with their goals.
