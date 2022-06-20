Agnipath scheme protests: Punjab on high alert; 491 train services affected

Massive violent protests have erupted across India over the disputed Agnipath army recruitment scheme. Here are some of today's most significant news updates.
Massive violent protests have erupted across India as military hopefuls have vandalised public property and set fire to railway coaches, halting rail services across the country. Demonstrations erupted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Assam, among other states. Here are some of today's most significant news developments.
Secunderabad violence: Role of army coaching centres suspected
In connection with the violence at the Secunderabad Railway Station, 45 protestors were arrested. The Government Railway Police (GRP) told the media that the agitators had damaged railway property worth roughly ₹20 crore, and that it was all part of a "big conspiracy" orchestrated by army recruiting coaching centres.
491 train services affected amid protests
Due to continued agitation in various parts of the country against the new Armed Forces recruiting plan, a total of 491 train services have been impacted across the country, according to railway officials on Sunday. 229 mail express trains and 254 passenger trains have been cancelled, with eight mail express trains partially cancelled.
Punjab on high alert
The Punjab Police has been ordered to remain on high alert in anticipation of a probable Bharat Bandh on June 20 against the newly established Agnipath Scheme for military recruitment, authorities said on Sunday. Instructions were also made to beef up security around all of Punjab's major military training schools.
Congress to hold nationwide protests today
Congress workers across the country will organise "peaceful" rallies against the "anti-youth" Agnipath plan and the federal government's "vendetta politics" against party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.
My statement on Agniveers distorted: Kailash Vijayvargiya
Kailash Vijayvargiya, the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has claimed that the "toolkit gang" twisted his words on Agniveers. The BJP leader previously stated that Agnipath candidates would be given first consideration for security postings at his BJP office.
"I will give preference to an Agniveer to hire him as security in BJP office, even you can. One of my friends hired a 35-year-old retired army personnel as his security guard stating that he has faith in him. He is a soldier so I am not scared. This means a soldier is the name of self-confidence," Vijayvargiya earlier said.
CrPC Section 144 imposed in Noida
On June 19, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police reaffirmed that CrPC section 144 remained in effect in the district and urged residents to refrain from engaging in any activity that disrupted peace and order. In connection with the violent protest at the Jewar toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on June 17, 225 persons have been arrested. CrPC Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code prohibits gatherings of four or more people.
According to a state education official, all schools in Jharkhand would be closed on June 20 due to the Bharat Bandh organised by some organisations. Rajesh Sharma, Secretary of the Education Department, stated that the decision was made as a preventive measure.
"In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by certain organisations, all schools in Jharkhand will remain closed tomorrow, June 20. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," Sharma said.
