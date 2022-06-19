Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was conducting his road-show for the Sangrur Bye Election, when a passerby asked him to stop for two minutes. What happened next was hardly what people might have expected.

While standing on the road, the man shouted at Bhagwant Mann, “Oye Roki 2 minute." The Punjab CM looked at him and immediately stopped his convoy. The man rushed to his car, where Mann was standing through the sunroof. The man spoke about his displeasure on the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The CM was seen holding hands with the man and discussed the relevance of the scheme.

During the road show for Sangrur Bye Election, a person standing on the road called CM Bhagwant Mann “Oye Roki 2 minute & suddenly CM stopped his convoy & listened to him & promised him that he will raise a voice on the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme issue pic.twitter.com/HfjqFtWZaR — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 18, 2022

The man apparently complained about the NDA government’s defence recruitment scheme and asked Mann to do something about it. The Punjab CM said what the Centre government was doing was wrong. He said he would personally attend it if MPs are asked to go and to discuss the scheme.

Bhagwant Mann’s gesture earned praise from netizens. “This is how leaders should be - connecting with real public. Understanding and raising their issues afterwards to deliver best results possible," wrote one user.

“That's the level of access we need between politicians and citizens. Truly an aam aadmi," wrote one user. “That's y everyone love maan sahib," wrote another. At the same time, some people doubted if it was staged and “pre-planned".

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had previously urged a reversal of the Agnipath scheme, claiming that individuals who had passed physical tests in the previous two years should be given an opportunity to sit for written exams to join the Army.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leader, the Agnipath initiative will "dilute" soldiers' combat ability and leave the youth jobless and without a future.

Meanwhile, in an effort to assuage demonstrators upset by the new Agniveer military recruiting plan, which has provoked widespread protests across the country, the Narendra Modi government has pledged a series of additional concessions.

Agnipath has attracted controversy from a number of sectors, despite the NDA administration's claims that it is a "revolutionary" effort. While the opposition has slammed the new military recruitment programme, violent protests are taking place across the country to demand its repeal.