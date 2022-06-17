Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Agnipath scheme: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM says, 'Modi can't hear anything except voices of his friends'

Agnipath scheme: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM says, 'Modi can't hear anything except voices of his friends'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticises Agnipath scheme
2 min read . 11:23 AM ISTLivemint

  • Rahul Gandhi wrote, ‘Agnipath - youth rejected. Farm laws - farmers rejected. Note ban - economists rejected. GST - traders rejected’

Launching a scathing attack on the PM Modi-led Centre regarding the newly Agnipath scheme, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a retrospective analysis of the government's previous decision that also drew severe backlashes.

According to the latest tweet by Rahul Gandhi, he reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that decisions like farmers' law, demonetisation, and GST were rejected by citizens of India.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader said, "Agnipath - youth rejected. Farm laws - farmers rejected. Note ban - economists rejected. GST - traders rejected".

"The prime minister does not understand what the people of the country want, as he cannot hear anything except the voice of his 'friends'," Gandhi added.

Yesterday, also Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the Agnipath scheme. He said, "No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment for 2 years. No stable future after 4 years. No respect for the army. Listen to the voice of the unemployed youth of the country. Don't take 'Agni-pariksha' of their restraint by driving them on 'agnipath', Prime Minister".

Gandhi had also said that the new scheme will reduce the "operational effectiveness" of the forces.

"When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces.

The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour, and discipline of our forces," he wrote.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, urged the prime minister to withdraw the scheme as the youth are opposing it with protests.

She said that the BJP government had to change the rules of the new army recruitment scheme within 24 hours.

"This means that the plan has been imposed on the youth in a hurry," she said.

"Narendra Modi ji, please withdraw the scheme immediately," she said in a tweet in Hindi and urged him to recruit people in the air force, which has been held back.

"Make the army recruitment the same as before by giving relief in the age limit," she said.

