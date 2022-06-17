Launching a scathing attack on the PM Modi-led Centre regarding the newly Agnipath scheme, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a retrospective analysis of the government's previous decision that also drew severe backlashes.
According to the latest tweet by Rahul Gandhi, he reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that decisions like farmers' law, demonetisation, and GST were rejected by citizens of India.
In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader said, "Agnipath - youth rejected. Farm laws - farmers rejected. Note ban - economists rejected. GST - traders rejected".
"The prime minister does not understand what the people of the country want, as he cannot hear anything except the voice of his 'friends'," Gandhi added.
Yesterday, also Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre over the Agnipath scheme. He said, "No rank, no pension, no direct recruitment for 2 years. No stable future after 4 years. No respect for the army. Listen to the voice of the unemployed youth of the country. Don't take 'Agni-pariksha' of their restraint by driving them on 'agnipath', Prime Minister".
Gandhi had also said that the new scheme will reduce the "operational effectiveness" of the forces.