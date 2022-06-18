Agnipath scheme row: Lalu Yadava's RJD calls for Bihar Bandh today

“The Modi government had promised employment. Agnipath is less about employment and more about retirement at a young age…… sepoy ranks of the armed forces draw their manpower from almost every village in the country. The magnitude of the protest will surpass all movements that have taken place since Modi came to power", warned Sandeep Saurav, an MLA of the CPI(ML) who is also the national general secretary of the party's student wing AISA.