Agnipath Scheme row | Protests hit trains in Punjab, impact coal movement

Due to cancellation of trains by Indian Railways -- citing violence, the arrival of coal rakes has gone down from around 20 rakes a day to eight rakes per day in the state.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amidst the ongoing protests against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme, state-owned power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on 18 June said that cancellation of several trains is impacting movement of coal for thermal plants.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amidst the ongoing protests against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme, state-owned power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on 18 June said that cancellation of several trains is impacting movement of coal for thermal plants.
Due to cancellation of trains by Indian Railways -- citing violence, the arrival of coal rakes has gone down from around 20 rakes a day to eight rakes per day in Punjab.
Due to cancellation of trains by Indian Railways -- citing violence, the arrival of coal rakes has gone down from around 20 rakes a day to eight rakes per day in Punjab.
"The cancellation of various trains due to the ongoing protests is definitely impacting the arrival of coal at five thermal power plants within the state," PSPCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Baldev Singh Saran said.
"The cancellation of various trains due to the ongoing protests is definitely impacting the arrival of coal at five thermal power plants within the state," PSPCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Baldev Singh Saran said.
According to official report, coal stock at the Goindwal thermal power plant is almost finished while it is in critical category at the Talwandi Sabo thermal power plant, which is left with stocks of less than four days.
According to official report, coal stock at the Goindwal thermal power plant is almost finished while it is in critical category at the Talwandi Sabo thermal power plant, which is left with stocks of less than four days.
Though the situations at the Lehra and Rupnagar plants are a little better, as they have are left with 16 and 17 days of coal, respectively. Also, Rajpura thermal plant is having coal stock sufficient for 23 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Though the situations at the Lehra and Rupnagar plants are a little better, as they have are left with 16 and 17 days of coal, respectively. Also, Rajpura thermal plant is having coal stock sufficient for 23 days.
"The coal which was arriving in the state was barely enough to sustain the day-to-day operations of the thermal plants and any further reduction in coal arrivals can create problems for Punjab," a senior official of the PSPCL said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The coal which was arriving in the state was barely enough to sustain the day-to-day operations of the thermal plants and any further reduction in coal arrivals can create problems for Punjab," a senior official of the PSPCL said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Earlier in the day, Indian Railways informed that it cancelled 369 trains on Saturday due to the agitation against the Centre's recently announced Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces, including 210 mail/express and 159 local passenger trains. Apart from this, two mail/express trains were partially cancelled, thus the total number of trains affected during the day is 371.
Earlier in the day, Indian Railways informed that it cancelled 369 trains on Saturday due to the agitation against the Centre's recently announced Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces, including 210 mail/express and 159 local passenger trains. Apart from this, two mail/express trains were partially cancelled, thus the total number of trains affected during the day is 371.