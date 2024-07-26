Agnipath Scheme: ’Some have ’made it a sensitive issue,’ PM Modi attacks opposition on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, attacked the opposition saying some have made the Agnipath Scheme a very sensitive issue.

Modi said the Agnipath scheme was aimed at ensuring that the Indian army remained continuously fit for war. Some, are however, spreading lies, making the scheme a sensitive issue.

“The goal of Agnipath is to make the army young.…The goal of Agnipath is to keep the army continuously fit for war. Unfortunately, some people have made such a sensitive issue related to national security a subject of politics," said Modi.

According to the Prime Minister, some leaders “are doing politics of lies for their personal benefit," at the cost of “army's reform.” He took a further dig at the opposition, by saying the same people behind these lies, have weakened the army by “committing scams worth thousands of crores in the army.”