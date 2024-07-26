Agnipath Scheme: ’Some have ’made it a sensitive issue,’ PM Modi attacks opposition on Kargil Vijay Diwas

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, to attack the opposition, saying some have made the Agnipath scheme a very sensitive issue

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi attacks the opposition on Agnipath Scheme
Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi attacks the opposition on Agnipath Scheme(HT_PRINT)

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, attacked the opposition saying some have made the Agnipath Scheme a very sensitive issue.

Modi said the Agnipath scheme was aimed at ensuring that the Indian army remained continuously fit for war. Some, are however, spreading lies, making the scheme a sensitive issue.

Also Read | ‘Your plans won’t…’: PM Modi’s BIG warning to Pakistan on Kargil Vijay Diwas

“The goal of Agnipath is to make the army young.…The goal of Agnipath is to keep the army continuously fit for war. Unfortunately, some people have made such a sensitive issue related to national security a subject of politics," said Modi.

According to the Prime Minister, some leaders “are doing politics of lies for their personal benefit," at the cost of “army's reform.” He took a further dig at the opposition, by saying the same people behind these lies, have weakened the army by “committing scams worth thousands of crores in the army.”

(Keep checking for more updates)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:55 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaAgnipath Scheme: ’Some have ’made it a sensitive issue,’ PM Modi attacks opposition on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Ashok Leyland

    246.85
    11:13 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    14.4 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel

    162.65
    11:13 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.2 (3.3%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.25
    11:13 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.6 (-0.34%)

    Tata Power

    440.30
    11:13 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    17.9 (4.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    SJVN

    152.95
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    12 (8.51%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    90.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.35 (7.53%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,096.20
    10:44 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    66.65 (6.47%)

    Zensar Technologies

    818.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    46.6 (6.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue