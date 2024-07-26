Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Agnipath Scheme: 'Some have 'made it a sensitive issue,' PM Modi attacks opposition on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Agnipath Scheme: 'Some have 'made it a sensitive issue,' PM Modi attacks opposition on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Livemint

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, to attack the opposition, saying some have made the Agnipath scheme a very sensitive issue

Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi attacks the opposition on Agnipath Scheme

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, attacked the opposition saying some have made the Agnipath Scheme a very sensitive issue.

Modi said the Agnipath scheme was aimed at ensuring that the Indian army remained continuously fit for war. Some, are however, spreading lies, making the scheme a sensitive issue.

“The goal of Agnipath is to make the army young.…The goal of Agnipath is to keep the army continuously fit for war. Unfortunately, some people have made such a sensitive issue related to national security a subject of politics," said Modi.

According to the Prime Minister, some leaders “are doing politics of lies for their personal benefit," at the cost of “army's reform." He took a further dig at the opposition, by saying the same people behind these lies, have weakened the army by “committing scams worth thousands of crores in the army."

(Keep checking for more updates)

