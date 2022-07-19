Supreme Court asked the Delhi High Court to consider all the transferred pleas along with the pleas which are already pending before it expeditiously
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred Public interest litigation (PIL) pending before it, including the plea challenging the controversial Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces to the Delhi High Court.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred Public interest litigation (PIL) pending before it, including the plea challenging the controversial Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces to the Delhi High Court.
Additionally, the bench of Supreme Court Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and A S Bopanna asked the High Courts of Kerala, Punjab and Haryana, Patna and Uttarakhand to transfer the PILs pending before them against the scheme to the Delhi High Court or keep it pending till a decision from the Delhi High Court. According to the bench, the petitioners before the four high courts can also opt to intervene in the proceedings before the Delhi High Court.
Additionally, the bench of Supreme Court Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and A S Bopanna asked the High Courts of Kerala, Punjab and Haryana, Patna and Uttarakhand to transfer the PILs pending before them against the scheme to the Delhi High Court or keep it pending till a decision from the Delhi High Court. According to the bench, the petitioners before the four high courts can also opt to intervene in the proceedings before the Delhi High Court.
The Supreme Court said it is transferring the pleas as it would be appropriate if it has benefit of the Delhi High Court's considered view on them and asked the Delhi High Court to consider all the transferred pleas along with the pleas which are already pending before it expeditiously on this issue.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Supreme Court said it is transferring the pleas as it would be appropriate if it has benefit of the Delhi High Court's considered view on them and asked the Delhi High Court to consider all the transferred pleas along with the pleas which are already pending before it expeditiously on this issue.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the plea, the announcement of Agnipath scheme had caused nationwide protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and various other states due to the short-term duration of the scheme in the Indian Army for four years coupled with future uncertainties for the trained 'Agniveers'. The advocate sought a stay in the implementation of the scheme from June 24, 2022. While advocate ML Sharma also filed the PIL seeking quashing of the Centre's notification for the Agnipath scheme saying the scheme is "illegal and unconstitutional."
According to the plea, the announcement of Agnipath scheme had caused nationwide protests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and various other states due to the short-term duration of the scheme in the Indian Army for four years coupled with future uncertainties for the trained 'Agniveers'. The advocate sought a stay in the implementation of the scheme from June 24, 2022. While advocate ML Sharma also filed the PIL seeking quashing of the Centre's notification for the Agnipath scheme saying the scheme is "illegal and unconstitutional."
The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, was designed to provide recruitment of youth between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Protests had erupted in several states against the scheme. The Union Cabinet had approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.
The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, was designed to provide recruitment of youth between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Protests had erupted in several states against the scheme. The Union Cabinet had approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.