The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, was designed to provide recruitment of youth between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Protests had erupted in several states against the scheme. The Union Cabinet had approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.