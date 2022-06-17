Agnipath scheme: General Manoj Pande stated that the active service of the first Agniveer will begin in the 2023
Agnipath protest: The protests against the scheme have intensified in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Telangana, and other states
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Friday said that the training of the first Agniveers, or the people selected under the Agnipath recruitment scheme would begin in December , 2022 and their active service will commence in the middle of 2023, news agency ANI reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Friday said that the training of the first Agniveers, or the people selected under the Agnipath recruitment scheme would begin in December , 2022 and their active service will commence in the middle of 2023, news agency ANI reported.
In an exclusive conversation with ANI, the Indian Army chief said, "Recruitment process is going to begin soon. Within the next two days, a notification will be issued on the official website. After that our Army recruitment organisations will declare a detailed schedule of registration and rally..."
In an exclusive conversation with ANI, the Indian Army chief said, "Recruitment process is going to begin soon. Within the next two days, a notification will be issued on the official website. After that our Army recruitment organisations will declare a detailed schedule of registration and rally..."
"As far as the question of Agniveers going to recruitment training centres is concerned, the training of first Agniveers will begin this December (in 2022) at the centres. The active service will commence in the middle of 2023," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"As far as the question of Agniveers going to recruitment training centres is concerned, the training of first Agniveers will begin this December (in 2022) at the centres. The active service will commence in the middle of 2023," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, the Indian government is yet to declare a date for the Agnipath recruitment process to start. Centre had earlier mentioned the recruitment of 'Agniveers' would begin in the next 90 days and the first batch will be ready by July 2023.
However, the Indian government is yet to declare a date for the Agnipath recruitment process to start. Centre had earlier mentioned the recruitment of 'Agniveers' would begin in the next 90 days and the first batch will be ready by July 2023.
Under the scheme, youths between the ages of 17 and a half and 23 years will be inducted into the three services. The new recruit will be called 'Agniveers'. After completion of the four-year tenure, 25% of the recruits will be retained for regular service, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the armed forces from time to time.
Under the scheme, youths between the ages of 17 and a half and 23 years will be inducted into the three services. The new recruit will be called 'Agniveers'. After completion of the four-year tenure, 25% of the recruits will be retained for regular service, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the armed forces from time to time.
With the new military recruitment scheme facing a backlash by Opposition, the Centre has decided to bring a change in the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers. Granting a one-time waiver, the Centre on 16 June announced that the Agniveer upper age limit for recruitments via Agnipath Scheme has been extended to 23 years from 21 years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With the new military recruitment scheme facing a backlash by Opposition, the Centre has decided to bring a change in the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers. Granting a one-time waiver, the Centre on 16 June announced that the Agniveer upper age limit for recruitments via Agnipath Scheme has been extended to 23 years from 21 years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, Covid-19 halted the Army's recruitment for over two years. In 2019-2020, the Army recruited jawans and there has been no entry since then. On the other hand, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force had both recruited in the last two years respectively.
Notably, Covid-19 halted the Army's recruitment for over two years. In 2019-2020, the Army recruited jawans and there has been no entry since then. On the other hand, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force had both recruited in the last two years respectively.
Rampant protests continues for three days in a row as the Agnipath scheme of recruitment for Indian Armed Forces was declared by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rampant protests continues for three days in a row as the Agnipath scheme of recruitment for Indian Armed Forces was declared by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Violent protest over the Central government's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in armed forces continued across Bihar with hundreds of aspirants disrupting rail and road traffic while police fired tear gas shells to disperse them.
Violent protest over the Central government's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in armed forces continued across Bihar with hundreds of aspirants disrupting rail and road traffic while police fired tear gas shells to disperse them.
On Wednesday also, aspirants staged protests at Muzaffarpur, Begusarai and Buxar districts over the scheme, disrupting road and rail traffic movement.
On Wednesday also, aspirants staged protests at Muzaffarpur, Begusarai and Buxar districts over the scheme, disrupting road and rail traffic movement.
"The government should give 'Agniveers' 20-30 per cent reservation in other jobs once they are out of service after four years under the 'Agnipath' scheme", said a protester.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"The government should give 'Agniveers' 20-30 per cent reservation in other jobs once they are out of service after four years under the 'Agnipath' scheme", said a protester.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
So far 200 trains have been affected and 35 trains have been cancelled after angry protesters set fire to two trains in Bihar. Several cities have been brought to a standstill with curfews imposed.
So far 200 trains have been affected and 35 trains have been cancelled after angry protesters set fire to two trains in Bihar. Several cities have been brought to a standstill with curfews imposed.
The Gurugram district administration has imposed Section 144 as a precautionary measure even though no fresh protest was reported here on Friday against the Centre's Agnipath scheme to recruit soldiers.
The Gurugram district administration has imposed Section 144 as a precautionary measure even though no fresh protest was reported here on Friday against the Centre's Agnipath scheme to recruit soldiers.
The protests against the scheme have intensified in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Telangana, and other states. The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of the Faridabad district
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The protests against the scheme have intensified in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Telangana, and other states. The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of the Faridabad district
In an attempt to assuage the concerns of young people agitating against the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the new model is a "golden opportunity" for those wanting to join the country's defence system.
In an attempt to assuage the concerns of young people agitating against the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the new model is a "golden opportunity" for those wanting to join the country's defence system.
He said the government's decision to increase the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years for recruitment under the scheme in 2022 will allow a significant number of youths to join the armed forces.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He said the government's decision to increase the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years for recruitment under the scheme in 2022 will allow a significant number of youths to join the armed forces.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah issue statement after govt relaxes upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers
Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah issue statement after govt relaxes upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the decision to raise the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 for candidates under the 'Agnipath' scheme for 2022 will benefit those who have fallen out of the age bracket to join the armed forces.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the decision to raise the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 for candidates under the 'Agnipath' scheme for 2022 will benefit those who have fallen out of the age bracket to join the armed forces.
Gadkari in a tweet said that empowering youth power is the topmost priority of the Modi government, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Gadkari in a tweet said that empowering youth power is the topmost priority of the Modi government, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday thanked the government for approving the 'Agnipath' scheme for the benefit of the youth of the country.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday thanked the government for approving the 'Agnipath' scheme for the benefit of the youth of the country.
"The recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, in the 'Agneepath Yojana', cares for youth. The government has shown sensitivity by deciding that this time the age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers should be increased from 21 to 23 years," Shah tweeted today.
"The recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, in the 'Agneepath Yojana', cares for youth. The government has shown sensitivity by deciding that this time the age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers should be increased from 21 to 23 years," Shah tweeted today.