Amidst all the protests against the Agnipath scheme, the Centre hinted at how stern it is about its stance by announcing several incentives including reserving 10% vacancies in its paramilitary and the defence ministry for Agnipath retirees. It also posted an interactive chart to explain what the future would look like for retired Agniveers.

What will an Agniveer do after 4 years of Agnipath Yojana? Well, a lot! Take a look… #BharatKeAgniveer pic.twitter.com/L8OVsuvzAH — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) June 16, 2022

What benefits will the Agniveers enjoy after retirement?

The retirees will get ₹ 12 lakh to start a new life

12 lakh to start a new life Those who wish to be entrepreneurs will get help securing business loans.

Those who want to study further will get a certificate equivalent to Class 12. For further studies, the government will also arrange for bridging courses.

They will also get priority CAPF, Assam Rifles and the police recruitment if they choose such kind of a career

IT, Security, and Engineering sectors will also give priority to the retired Agniveers

How much salary will they earn?

Apart from that, the Agniveers will earn a salary package of ₹30,000 in the first year. Then, they will get a 10% hike every year. That means, in the second year, their salary would be ₹33,000 ₹36,500 for the third year and ₹40,000 for the fourth year.

Meanwhile, around 30% of their salaries will be deducted every month for the Seva Nidhi corpus. And at the end of their service, i.e. after 4 years, the Centre will add an equal amount ₹11.77 lakh and the total amount will be paid to each Agniveer.

Agnipath protests across the country

In Bihar, where a bandh had been called, a railway station and a police vehicle were torched, an ambulance attacked and security personnel injured in stone-pelting incidents on the fourth consecutive day of the agitation, while protesters vandalised Ludhiana railway station in Punjab and blocked roads and rail tracks in West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

Railways cancelled 369 trains on Saturday and passengers faced a harrowing time. Over 200 trains were cancelled a day earlier after the railways faced the brunt of the protests.

The agitation also spread to southern states including Karnataka and Kerala, with aspirants doing push-ups on roads at some places to register their protest.