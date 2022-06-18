Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Agnipath scheme: What benefits will Agniveers enjoy after 4 years of service? Centre explains

Agnipath scheme: What benefits will Agniveers enjoy after 4 years of service? Centre explains

Agniveers will go through 26 weeks of basic military training (the existing module is of 44 weeks), bear a distinct rank; and have on-the-job training in the unit
2 min read . 07:46 PM ISTLivemint

The retirees will get 12 lakh to start a new life. Those who wish to be entrepreneurs will get help securing business loans.

Amidst all the protests against the Agnipath scheme, the Centre hinted at how stern it is about its stance by announcing several incentives including reserving 10% vacancies in its paramilitary and the defence ministry for Agnipath retirees. It also posted an interactive chart to explain what the future would look like for retired Agniveers.

What benefits will the Agniveers enjoy after retirement?

  • The retirees will get 12 lakh to start a new life
  • Those who wish to be entrepreneurs will get help securing business loans.
  • Those who want to study further will get a certificate equivalent to Class 12. For further studies, the government will also arrange for bridging courses.
  • They will also get priority CAPF, Assam Rifles and the police recruitment if they choose such kind of a career
  • IT, Security, and Engineering sectors will also give priority to the retired Agniveers

How much salary will they earn?

Apart from that, the Agniveers will earn a salary package of 30,000 in the first year. Then, they will get a 10% hike every year. That means, in the second year, their salary would be 33,000 36,500 for the third year and 40,000 for the fourth year.

Meanwhile, around 30% of their salaries will be deducted every month for the Seva Nidhi corpus. And at the end of their service, i.e. after 4 years, the Centre will add an equal amount 11.77 lakh and the total amount will be paid to each Agniveer.

Agnipath protests across the country

In Bihar, where a bandh had been called, a railway station and a police vehicle were torched, an ambulance attacked and security personnel injured in stone-pelting incidents on the fourth consecutive day of the agitation, while protesters vandalised Ludhiana railway station in Punjab and blocked roads and rail tracks in West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

Railways cancelled 369 trains on Saturday and passengers faced a harrowing time. Over 200 trains were cancelled a day earlier after the railways faced the brunt of the protests.

The agitation also spread to southern states including Karnataka and Kerala, with aspirants doing push-ups on roads at some places to register their protest.

