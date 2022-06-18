Agnipath scheme: What benefits will Agniveers enjoy after 4 years of service? Centre explains2 min read . 07:46 PM IST
The retirees will get ₹12 lakh to start a new life. Those who wish to be entrepreneurs will get help securing business loans.
Amidst all the protests against the Agnipath scheme, the Centre hinted at how stern it is about its stance by announcing several incentives including reserving 10% vacancies in its paramilitary and the defence ministry for Agnipath retirees. It also posted an interactive chart to explain what the future would look like for retired Agniveers.
Apart from that, the Agniveers will earn a salary package of ₹30,000 in the first year. Then, they will get a 10% hike every year. That means, in the second year, their salary would be ₹33,000 ₹36,500 for the third year and ₹40,000 for the fourth year.
Meanwhile, around 30% of their salaries will be deducted every month for the Seva Nidhi corpus. And at the end of their service, i.e. after 4 years, the Centre will add an equal amount ₹11.77 lakh and the total amount will be paid to each Agniveer.
In Bihar, where a bandh had been called, a railway station and a police vehicle were torched, an ambulance attacked and security personnel injured in stone-pelting incidents on the fourth consecutive day of the agitation, while protesters vandalised Ludhiana railway station in Punjab and blocked roads and rail tracks in West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.
Railways cancelled 369 trains on Saturday and passengers faced a harrowing time. Over 200 trains were cancelled a day earlier after the railways faced the brunt of the protests.
The agitation also spread to southern states including Karnataka and Kerala, with aspirants doing push-ups on roads at some places to register their protest.
