Agnipath scheme: Why are Indian Army, Navy and IAF seeking to expand Agniveer retention quota to up to 75%?

The Armed Forces are planning to increase the percentage of Agniveers who can be retained in the services after they complete their four-year tenure, according to an Indian Express report.

Currently, under the Agnipath scheme, the overall percentage of Agniveers retained remains at 25 per cent for each of the three services.

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Agniveers began their training in early 2023, with the initial batches set to complete their 4-year tenure later this year.

They will all be released from the services initially, and only a select number of these Agniveers who volunteer to serve in the defence forces will be re-enrolled as regular soldiers based on merit.

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The IE reported that the Navy is seeking around 75 per cent retention of the sailors who joined them under the Agniveer scheme. The Army and the Indian Air Force may seek an increase of around 50 per cent.

Presently, the defence forces continue to maintain a retention percentage at 25 per cent.

The Army, IAF, and the Navy have not officially commented on this yet.

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Why are the forces seeking more retention? According to an Indian Express report, the defence forces felt the need to retain more Agniveers because they need a larger pool of trained, experienced soldiers.

Agniveers have participated in multiple operations over the last four years and are proficient in handling new technologies and weapons, making them a good fit for the forces.

The increase in retention percentages will likely be discussed further between the services and the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), which previously received a proposal for the same but had it returned for re-evaluation.

What happens if the increased percentage isn't approved? Sources told the Indian Express that if an increase in the retention percentages of Agniveers is not approved, certain specialised units might induct a higher percentage of soldiers from among the retained Agniveers, who are more experienced, while other units may take a larger number of soldiers from among the Agniveers who will still be serving their four-year tenure.

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This may be done while maintaining the overall retention percentage at 25 per cent, the currently approved level.

For instance, IE said that the newly raised Bhairav battalions of the Army may eventually have a higher percentage of retained soldiers than regular infantry battalions, which might have a higher percentage of Agniveers undergoing their four-year tenure.

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Army to increase Agniveer vacancies The Indian Army will likely significantly scale up its Agniveer recruitment, with plans to release approximately 90,000 vacancies in the upcoming training year. This marks a substantial increase from the previous cycle, which saw around 70,000 Agniveers undergoing training across various regimental centres.

The progressive expansion of the Agniveer intake over the next two years is a targeted strategy to compensate for a massive personnel deficit. As reported late last year, the armed forces are working to address a shortage of roughly 1.8 lakh troops, making this recruitment surge critical to maintaining operational readiness.

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