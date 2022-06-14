OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Agnipath scheme: Women will be allowed to apply in recruitment of soldiers
Listen to this article

India's Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stated women would be enrolled into the armed forces through Agnipath, a new scheme for defence recruitment. He noted that the programme will assure a larger talent pool for military recruitment.

On June 14, India introduced Agnipath, a new system for recruiting personnel in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, primarily on a short-term contractual basis, in order to reduce the country's increasing wage and pension expense. Shortly after the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the new scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed it at a press conference.

Soldiers will be inducted for a four-year period under the revolutionary reforms in the recruitment procedure, with some of them being kept.

Also Read | Agnipath scheme for recruitment in Armed Forces: 10 things to know

"The Agnipath recruitment scheme is a transformative initiative that will provide a youthful profile to the armed forces," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

"Under the Agnipath scheme, Indian youngsters will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer'," the defence minister added.

The initiative, according to Army Chief of Staff General Manoj Pande, intends to achieve a paradigm shift in military recruitment. It will aid in achieving the best possible balance of youth and experience in the Army, he continued.

General Pande said the Army's operational capability will be fully maintained during the initial implementation stage of the scheme.

The "Agnipath" scheme, earlier christened as "Tour of Duty", was launched in the presence of the chiefs of the three services.

The new scheme was announced after extensive deliberations on it over the last two years.

The soldiers to be recruited under the scheme will be called "Agniveer".

Currently, the Army recruits young people under the short service commission for an initial tenure of 10 years, which is extendable up to 14 years.

The scheme is aimed at slashing the salary and pension bills of the three services, which have been increasing rapidly.

The defence budget of 5,25,166 crore for 2022-23 included 1,19,696 crore for defence pensions.

The allocation for revenue expenditure was 2,33,000 crore. The revenue expenditure includes the expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh unveils Agnipath recruitment model for defence forces (HT_PRINT)

New 4-year Agnipath scheme for recruitment in Armed Forces: 10 things to know

3 min read . 01:45 PM IST
The three Indian Armed Forces--Army, Navy, and Air Force will be unveiling a new defence recruitment model called 'Agnipath' today (PTI)

Agnipath: Armed forces to launch new recruitment model today

2 min read . 12:19 PM IST
The next Chief of Defence Staff could be anyone from the three serving chiefs, , any serving three-star officer, any retired chief who is below 62 or any retired three-star officer also below the same age (AFP)

Centre notifies new rules on Chief Of Defence Staff

2 min read . 07 Jun 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout