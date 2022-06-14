Agnipath scheme: Women will be allowed to apply in recruitment of soldiers2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 02:11 PM IST
Under Agnipath, the Indian government has announced significant reforms in the way soldiers are recruited.
India's Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stated women would be enrolled into the armed forces through Agnipath, a new scheme for defence recruitment. He noted that the programme will assure a larger talent pool for military recruitment.