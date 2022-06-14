India's Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stated women would be enrolled into the armed forces through Agnipath, a new scheme for defence recruitment. He noted that the programme will assure a larger talent pool for military recruitment.

On June 14, India introduced Agnipath, a new system for recruiting personnel in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, primarily on a short-term contractual basis, in order to reduce the country's increasing wage and pension expense. Shortly after the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the new scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed it at a press conference.

Soldiers will be inducted for a four-year period under the revolutionary reforms in the recruitment procedure, with some of them being kept.

Also Read | Agnipath scheme for recruitment in Armed Forces: 10 things to know

"The Agnipath recruitment scheme is a transformative initiative that will provide a youthful profile to the armed forces," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

"Under the Agnipath scheme, Indian youngsters will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer'," the defence minister added.

The initiative, according to Army Chief of Staff General Manoj Pande, intends to achieve a paradigm shift in military recruitment. It will aid in achieving the best possible balance of youth and experience in the Army, he continued.

General Pande said the Army's operational capability will be fully maintained during the initial implementation stage of the scheme.

The "Agnipath" scheme, earlier christened as "Tour of Duty", was launched in the presence of the chiefs of the three services.

The new scheme was announced after extensive deliberations on it over the last two years.

The soldiers to be recruited under the scheme will be called "Agniveer".

Currently, the Army recruits young people under the short service commission for an initial tenure of 10 years, which is extendable up to 14 years.

The scheme is aimed at slashing the salary and pension bills of the three services, which have been increasing rapidly.

The defence budget of ₹5,25,166 crore for 2022-23 included ₹1,19,696 crore for defence pensions.

The allocation for revenue expenditure was ₹2,33,000 crore. The revenue expenditure includes the expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments.

(With PTI inputs)