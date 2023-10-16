Indian Army has clarified why military honors were not extended to Agniveer Amritpal Singh. The Army said Singh died by suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty and added that guards of honours are not extended in case of self-inflicted injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yesterday, the Army asserted that it does not differentiate among soldiers based on whether they joined the force prior to or after the implementation of the Agnipath scheme.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed anguish over the Army not giving a guard of honour during the last rites of Agniveer Amritpal Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mann said that he would raise the issue with Army officials.

After that, a row erupted recently over the issue of Amritpal not being accorded a military funeral.

However, the Army issued a statement on Saturday saying since Amritpal Singh's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot injury, no guard of honor or military funeral was provided in accordance with the existing policy.

The Army's Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps on Saturday said that Singh died while on sentry duty in the Rajouri sector due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

"Unfortunate instances of death arising out of suicide/self-inflicted injury, irrespective of the type of entry, are accorded due respect by the Armed Forces along with deep and enduring empathy with the family. Such cases, however, are not entitled to military funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue," the Army said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There has been an average yearly loss ranging between 100-140 soldiers since 2001 where deaths occurred due to suicides/self-inflicted injuries, the Indian Army said.

It said that disbursement of financial assistance and relief as per entitlement is given due priority, including immediate financial relief for conducting funerals.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asserted that since there was no change in his government's policy, he would meet with Amritpal's family on Monday and hand over the cheque. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mann added that the Punjab government considers any soldier who lays down his life for the country a martyr.

If any soldier suffers a heart attack or a brain haemorrhage at minus 40 degrees temperature, he should be regarded as a martyr as he was serving the nation, he added.

"It is not necessary that he be killed by an enemy bullet," Mann stressed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

