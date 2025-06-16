Agniveer CEE 2025: Indian Army announces exam schedule – Check details

The Indian Army has announced the schedule for the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2025 on its official website,joinindianarmy.nic.in.

As per the notification, an online examination will be held from 30 June to 10 July 2025 for several positions, including General Duty, Tradesman, Technical, Clerk/Storekeeper, and GD Women Military Police.

The Agniveer CEE 2025 admit cards will be released 14 days prior to the respective exam dates.

Candidates who have successfully registered can log in to the official portal to check the examination dates and download the admit cards.

The Agniveer (General Duty) admit card download link will go live on 16 June, while admit cards for the other posts will be made available on 18 June.

Agniveer CEE Exam Schedule 2025 • Agniveer (General Duty) - 30 June to 3 July

• Agniveer Tradesmen (10th) - 3 July to 4 July

• Agniveer (Tech) - 4 July

• Agniveer Tradesmen (8th), Agniveer GD (Women Military Police) - 7 July

• Sol Tech (NA), Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist) - 8 July

• Sepoy (Pharma), JCO RT, JCO Catering, Havildar Svy Auto Carto - 9 July

• Agniveer (Clerk/SKT), Agniveer-Clerk/SKT(Typing Test) - 10 July

Exam Pattern The online exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Depending on the application category, candidates will either have to answer 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

The exam will also have a negative marking of 25% for each wrong answer.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in - for complete details.

UP govt to give 20% reservation in police, fire services to ex-Agniveers The Uttar Pradesh government will provide 20% reservation to the ex-Agniveers in the state police and fire department.

The state government issued an order regarding this on 6 June.

The Uttar Pradesh government had said that it will provide 20% reservation to ex-Agniveers in direct recruitment to several positions in the state police.