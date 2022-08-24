Agniveer recruitment: BJP minister highlights flaw in 'height' norm

The Uttarakhand cabinet minister said he has raised the issue with Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, requesting him to ensure that the recruitment of Agniveers is done strictly in accordance with the norms
Amid the recruitment of 'Agniveer' into the Indian armed forces in Uttarakhand, state's tourism minister Satpal Maharaj has underscored a discrepancy in 'height' norms.
According to the BJP minister, "The height requirement for the hill people in Army recruitment rallies was reduced during the time of (former Chief of Defence Staff) General Bipin Rawat to 163 centimetres. But the colonel looking after the recruitment process for Agniveers in Kotdwar is still following the 170-centimetre criterion".
The Uttarakhand cabinet minister said he has raised the issue with Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, requesting him to ensure that the recruitment of Agniveers is done strictly in accordance with the norms.
Maharaj said that in hilly states, people are not generally tall. Therefore late General Bipin Rawat had made relaxation in the height requirements for recruitment in the Indian Armed forces.
"As people in the hills are usually not very tall, a relaxation in the height requirement was given to the Army aspirants in Uttarakhand during the time of late General Bipin Rawat. However, it has been brought to my notice that the norm set by General Rawat is not being followed in the recruitment rally for Agniveers currently underway in Kotdwar," Maharaj said.
He added that he has urged Bhatt to look into the matter and ensure that the norms are followed.
Uttarakhand began a 13-day long Army recruitment rally on August 19. More than 1,08,000 youngsters have registered for admission in the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme in the hilly state.
Recently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Agniveer recruitment under the Agneepath scheme at Kotdwar in Pauri district.